My problem is with VERTICAL tail swing. My 2015 Dynamax DX3-37RB has THIRTEEN feet AFT of the rear axle! Dynamax also did NOT “chamfer” or angle the last few feet of my Super-C that year (the way most rigs are). That means at the back of my RV, that the clearance from the ground to RV is small and, gets MUCH smaller when the front wheels go up (say entering a driveway). I’ve learned to be VERY careful when entering (or exiting) a driveway as it’s easy for my tail end to contact the ground. Dynamax when back to having a “relief cut” after the 2015 model year. Reply
My problem is with VERTICAL tail swing. My 2015 Dynamax DX3-37RB has THIRTEEN feet AFT of the rear axle! Dynamax also did NOT “chamfer” or angle the last few feet of my Super-C that year (the way most rigs are). That means at the back of my RV, that the clearance from the ground to RV is small and, gets MUCH smaller when the front wheels go up (say entering a driveway). I’ve learned to be VERY careful when entering (or exiting) a driveway as it’s easy for my tail end to contact the ground. Dynamax when back to having a “relief cut” after the 2015 model year.