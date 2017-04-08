Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon





Here are many of the products we’ve spotlighted at Amazon.com in the weekly RVtravel.com newsletter. They are in no particular order.

THE ITEMS WE FEATURE ALL HAD A FOUR-STAR

RATING OR HIGHER WHEN WE SELECTED THEM.

If you have some time and would like to see some very cool products, just scroll down and maybe you’ll see something just right for you (or as a gift for a friend). Some of the products have videos, so feel free to click and watch without leaving the page.

Or just go directly to Amazon.com to explore on your own. If you live in Canada, click here.

Endorsed by tire expert Roger Marble!

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn it off, it will do so automatically. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. Used by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

The Most Scenic Drives in America

The newly updated trip planner & travel guide will steer you down the most scenic roads. From Florida’s Road to Flamingo, to British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway, to Cape Cod’s Sandy Shores, each featured trip is pictured in stunning full color and described in vivid text, keyed to an easy-to-follow map. Whether you choose a drive on a distant road or a back road in your own state, this book is your ticket to North America’s most beautiful byways. Learn more or order.

“The” guide to services at Interstate exits

Never take a wrong exit off an Interstate highway again. The 2017 Next Exit lists every exit along every Interstate and details exactly what you will find at each: gas stations (including if they offer diesel), campgrounds, truck stops, casinos, laundries, retail stores (by name), shopping malls, factory outlet malls, drug stores, hospitals, rest areas & more. Very helpful even if you have a GPS. Learn more or order.

Give your smartphone camera a super wide angle lens! This is so cool! Just clip it over the camera lens on your smart phone and you’ll instantly have a super wide angle lens! Plus, it also works as a macro lens, so you can get great up close shots —not much more than a foot away from your object. The other amazing thing about this is it’s inexpensive! Will not work on the iPhone 7, which has two lenses. Learn more or order.

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save, What to Let Go

Whether you’re downsizing to go full-time or for other reasons, this best-selling AARP book will guide you through the process, from opening that first closet, to sorting through a lifetime of possessions, to selling your home. The author helps you create a strategy and mindset to accomplish the task quickly and rewardingly, both practically and emotionally. Learn more or order.

Add extra RV living space for about $60

Here is a great way to add an extra “room” to your RV for about $60. Sound impossible? Well, it’s not, and if you have an awning on your RV you’re more than halfway there. With an awning shade net, you can shelter most of the area beneath your awning to create a cool, comfortable and private patio. Learn more or order.

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push and hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

PUBLISHED in 2017!

Guide to the National Parks

This award-winning guide, completely updated for the 2017 edition, includes more than 450 new photographs, 160 revised maps, and 50 hiking tables, making it the only guidebook you’ll need to explore the United States National Parks. Attractions beyond the parks and suggested road trips make it even more valuable. Learn more or order.

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — perfect for RVers: It pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer! Learn more or order. Where to eat on the road? Here’s your guide!

Roadfood: The Coast-to-Coast Guide to 900 of the Best Barbecue Joints, Lobster Shacks, Ice Cream Parlors, Highway Diners, and Much, Much More is THE best guide to where to dine on the road. Whether you’re looking for great barbecue, an awesome burger or homemade pie, you’ll find it here. All eateries are within 15 minutes from a major highway. This fabulous guide is in its 9th printing. Learn more or order.

Compact Crock Pot is great for RVs

If you’ve ever cooked in a crock pot/slow cooker you know handy they are for preparing stews, soups, dips, pulled pork, etc. Well, this compact, 1.5 quart cooker is perfect for RVs, where space is often limited. And the price is right, too — less than $14 the last we looked. Read more or order.

Portable Military Folding Shovel and Pickax

The first time you get stuck in the middle of nowhere and need a shovel to dig your tires out of sand or mud, you’ll wish you had this along. The shovel blade and handle are made of high-carbon steel. It includes an extension handle and can be used as a hexagonal wrench, saw, bottle opener, nail extractor, hoe, scales knife, hunting knife, emergency whistle and fire bar. Folds up for storage! Learn more or order at a discount price.

Collapsible laundry hamper perfect for RVers

Trips to the laundry are a part of life for many RVers. This collapsible travel hamper is terrific! It measures 14” x 22” full-size but collapses flat for easy storage. Carry detergents in handy side pocket. Two handles make carrying easy. The last we looked, the price was about $8. Learn more or order.

Keep your RV toasty warm

with indoor-safe radiant heater

With a large heating surface, fold-down handle, swivel-out fuel connection, and an easy-start four-position control, RV Buddy’s Heater is great for RVs. With its low-oxygen shut-off and tip-over safety shut-off systems, this highly rated propane heater provides safe, reliable heat. Approved for indoor and outdoor use; clean-burning; nearly 100-percent efficient. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Protect your RV’s awning from rips & tears

Camco RV Awning De-Flapper is designed to protect your RV awning from costly rips & tears while preventing noisy wind flapping. The De-Flapper holds securely with hook & loop straps & is made of durable nylon with UV stabilizers. It’s chemically and rust resistant with a universal fit. It features soft, non-marring grippers that protects the awning fabric & can be used with screen room in place. Learn more or order.

No more leaky water faucet hookups!

Camco’s Water Bandit connects your water hose to would-be-unattachable water sources. One end connects to a standard water hose via a male, standard water connection. The other end, a highly flexible, silicone-polymer sleeve, stretches to fit over the end of virtually any standard water source; those with damaged or stripped threads and even water sources with no threads at all. Every RVer needs one of these on occasion. Learn more or order.

Easy way to avoid damage from high voltage

Prime Products AC voltage line meter is the easiest, most inexpensive way to know if your RV’s voltage is safe. Just plug it into any power outlet. Gauge shows when power is too high or low, to help protect voltage-sensitive equipment such as air conditioners and computers. Red zone indicates voltage-sensitive appliances should be turned off to prevent damage. Learn more or order.

See what you’re towing easier!

With this highly rated clip-on extension mirror you’ll increase your field of view while towing your trailer or other vehicle. Dual ratcheting plastic mounting straps will fit most mirrors to 11 1/2″ high. Ratchet lock system allows for maximum clamping power to reduce vibration. Straps have rubber pads to protect your mirror. Fits most vehicles. Learn more or order.

Record RVing memories in this Camping Journal

Remember all your journeys with this easy-to-fill-in format. Each journal page is complete with thoughtful prompts including: Location, Date(s), Weather, People I (We) camped with or met, What I (We) did, and Things I (We) enjoyed most. RVing is an adventure: Write it down & treasure the memory forever! Learn more or order

Camco Wheel Chocks. Two Pack

Wheel chocks are one of those “must have” basic items for all RVers. Hey, who wants to go rolling outta their campsite at 3 a.m.? For trailer owners, the chocks are designed to keep your RV in place so that you can re-hitch with confidence. The chalks are constructed of durable hard plastic with UV inhibitors and are easy to use. Learn more or order.

Essential for big RVs!

2017 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas

If you drive a big RV — extra long or extra tall — then this truck driver’s road atlas will be a huge help in knowing where you can drive without encountering a low bridge or getting stuck hanging over a cliff. This is an essential aid even if you have a GPS! Coverage: United States, Canada, and Mexico. Learn more or order.

Lightweight vacuum perfect for RVs

This Dirt Devil Simpli-Stick Lightweight Bagless Stick Vacuum is compact and it works great. Plus it converts to a hand vacuum in a snap! It’s the “go-to” vacuum in the RV Travel motorhome. Weighs less than 4 pounds. Learn more or order for about $20.

Plugs into your 12-volt plug or cigarette lighter

Keep cool without air conditioning!

This 12-volt oscillating fan will really come in handy when you’re boondocking and can’t use your air conditioner or if it’s out of order. Or simply use the fan to cool off when you don’t want or need the full-blown AC. This fan gets great reviews, and you won’t believe the low price — especially when you consider that this fan oscillates! Learn more or order.

Don’t let mosquitoes ruin your day!

Don’t let pesky mosquitoes spoil your picnic or other outdoor gathering. This highly rated 17-ounce Cutter CitroGuard Candle will repel mosquitoes and other flying insects while also providing pleasing ambient lighting for any outdoor activity. Burns up to 30 hours. Learn more or order for about $5.

Keep your RV

from rocking and rolling

These sturdy steel Husky Stabilizing Scissor Jacks will keep your trailer or 5th wheel stable. The jacks come in a pair, each supporting 6,500 pounds with a lift of 24 inches. Can be welded on. Easy installation. 35 sq. inch base plate. Black powder coated. 2-year limited manufacturer warranty. Learn more or order.

PortablePET WaterBoy

The Heininger PortablePET WaterBoy is a travel water bowl for dogs and cats, which holds up to 3 quarts of water and will not splash. This container offers both comfort and function, which is designed to help pets during travel and is highly dependable. Innovative lid prevents splashing and allows your pet to stay hydrated during travel — also great for home use. BPA Free and made in the USA. Learn more or order.

Guide to America’s Classic Car Museums

If you love vintage cars, you’ll love the Roadster Guide to America’s Classic Car Museums & Attractions. Whether it’s Model Ts, the “tail fin” era, muscle cars, early race cars, and so much more, fans of classic cars will find all their favorites in one place in this comprehensive 340-page guide to more than 250 places, packed with more than 60 photos. Learn more or order.

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use on the stove or to seal containers instead of using plastic wrap or foil. They’re BPA, Phalate and PVC free and heat resistant to 440 degrees. Press down gently in the center of lid for airtight seal. Use to replace missing or broken lids. Use on leftovers and to keep salads and fruits fresh! Learn more or order.

Improve performance

of your diesel engine

Diesel Kleen + Cetane Boost is a highly rated, technologically advanced, diesel engine performance improver that cleans injectors, boosts cetane and lubricates fuel injection components. The maximum horsepower formula restores lost power, smooths rough-running engines and improves fuel economy up to 8 percent. Learn more or order.

COSTS LESS THAN $16!

Don’t get caught in a weather emergency!

The Midland HH50 Pocket Weather Alert Radio receives NOAA weather alert broadcasts and searches for the weather frequency for the area when powered up. Its automatic alert system turns it on in event of dangerous weather or civil emergency, so you don’t miss anything crucial. Requires 3 AAA batteries. Learn more or order.

Extend your 12-volt power source

Sometimes you need to use a 12-volt device, but the plug is too far away. For less than $8, this is the answer. This extension cord plugs into your cigarette lighter or 12-volt socket to easily extend your reach. Learn more or order.

Get rid of bugs and road grime. Easy!

Here’s the final solution for removing dead bugs from your windshield or the front of your RV. Bug Off works! Just spray on and wipe or rinse off. Removes bugs, tree sap and road grime with just a spray and a wipe. You’ll be amazed! Highly rated at Amazon.com. Learn more or order.

Quick-Dry Hanging Toiletry and Bath Organizer

Keep all of your toiletries organized! The Carry All is perfect for the RV! It features 8 pockets to hold your accessories with a comfy handle and is made of durable mesh. Also great for the gym and school dorm. Learn more or order.

Keep mosquitoes away with effective herbal spray

Few things will spoil a camping trip more than pesky mosquitoes. There are hundreds of repellents, but Burt’s Bees Herbal Insect Repellent is among the best, and free of DEET and other harmful chemicals. The pump spray’s active ingredients are: castor oil 10%, rosemary oil 3.77%, lemongrass oil 2.83%, cedar oil 0.94%, peppermint oil 0.76%, citronella oil 0.57%, clove oil 0.38%, geranium oil 0.19%. This stuff works and it’s safe. Learn more or order at a great price.

Guide to RV Camping in State Parks

Learn about more than 1,730 state parks, forests & recreation areas for RVers. Book includes maps, locator charts, reservation & fee info, plus contact details & website. Plus park location, directions, GPS coordinates, contact info, type of hookups, season, RV length limit & availability of showers, dump station, Wi-Fi, etc. Learn more or order.

Conair 1600-watt folding handle hair dryer

This mini turbo hair dryer has a folding handle for compact storage, is lightweight and has 1600 watts with 2 heat/speed settings. Dual voltage for worldwide travel. Perfect for the RV or anyone with limited storage space. Learn more or order.

Perfect place to

store your lawn chairs

Here’s a great use of space for storing your lawn chairs while you’re rolling down the highway — just strap ‘em right onto your RV’s ladder. It’s quick, easy, and the chairs will be secure and out of the way. When you need them, they’re quick and easy to get to. Learn more.

May be required by law in some states!

Essential for hooking up to a sewer

Many states these days do not allow an RVer to simply insert a sewer hose into an RV park sewer drain without it being sealed. This soft sewer sponge ring is the answer. Simply insert your sewer hose into the sponge ring, twist it to tighten, and then insert the sponge ring into the sewer hookup for a tight seal. Learn more or order.

Portable oven is perfect

for hot meals in your tow vehicle

You’re on the road in your pickup or other tow vehicle, and would like a hot meal without stopping. Do we have something for you — the HotLogic Mini Personal Oven! Enjoy a hot meal wherever your day takes you. Click the video to see the product in action or visit Amazon to learn more or buy it.

Easy way to level your RV!

The RVtravel.com motorhome packs along two of these and, boy, are they handy! Camco’s RV Yellow Tri-Levelers are designed to raise the RV up to 3-7/8″ on any tire for a more level position. The lightweight levelers are durable and have a resin non-slip surface with a load capacity of 3,500 pounds. Learn more or order for a great price!

Very handy!

Wall mount grocery bag dispenser

Mount this grocery bag dispenser on a wall or inside a shelf in your home or RV for convenient, easy access. Stores 30 plastic grocery bags. Simply tuck them into the top opening and pull them out from the wide dispensing area on the front of the holder. Durable stainless steel construction. Screws and double-sided tape included. Watch the video for a short demonstration or learn more or order at a big discount.

Casino Guide includes RVer info

The highly rated 2017 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

GREAT GIFT

RVs and Campers: 1900-2000

This entertaining book looks at the history and evolution of RVs and the lifestyle. Hundreds of nostalgic photographs show a wide variety of RVs through the years. See early auto tent-camping, converted buses, fold-out trailers, homemade campers and even traveling chapels with living quarters for pastors! This is a great gift for your favorite RVer! Learn more.

Heated hose keeps your water flowing in the cold

Camco’s Heated Water Hose provides safe drinking water in freezing temperatures by combining a drinking-water-safe hose with a self-regulating heat source encapsulated in an all-weather, PVC coating. Operates on 120VAC/1.3 AMPs. Made in the USA. Learn more or order at Amazon.

Keep insects & bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check that this screen will fit your vent. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Effective against Zika virus

Best protection from mosquitoes

The Repel 100 uses a 98.1-percent DEET formula to provide complete protection from mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, chiggers, no-see-ums & biting flies. Use in areas of high infestation or prolonged periods of up to 10 hours. Repels mosquitoes that may transmit Zika and other viruses. Learn more or order.

Airtight food containers

are perfect for the RV kitchen

These Snapware Airtight plastic food containers are 100% airtight and leak-proof — perfect for your RV cupboards. Their stackable design is convenient and space-saving over typical round containers. Microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, too. Comes in two pack. Learn more or order.

Multipurpose Microfiber Duster

No more car wipes to dry up — this duster replaces all interior car products. The 10-inch dusting head is big enough to get your dash dust-free quickly, but small enough to leave in your glove box. The back of the duster doubles as a scrubbing sponge. Great for interior or exterior use on cars, RVs, motorcycles or in the home! Learn more or order.

Avoid nasty germs when dumping!

These disposable nitrile medical gloves are superior to latex. Most RVers wear gloves when they dump their holding tanks. But some are better than others at preventing infection from nasty germs. These come in a pack of 100. They’ll serve you well for a long time. Learn more or order.

Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This 90-Degree Hose Elbow eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings. The elbow, with an easy-grip connector, is made of brass and is lead-free. Learn more or order for a great price!

Avoid nasty odors from your RV toilet

Porta-Pak is currently used every year in millions of commercial applications. No other product available offers the combination of deodorizing performance in an easy to use drop-in packet — making it a snap to use without worry of spills. Comes in pack of 10. Formaldehyde free (RV septic systems like that!). Learn more or order.

Stay warm, save money with a space heater

Most RVers carry a portable electric space heater. They save money, and the space heater provides a nice, steady heat compared to the often off-and-on pattern of a built-in propane system. If you aren’t carrying a portable space heater you’re just tossing away money on propane at RV parks when the electricity is free. Learn more or order from Amazon.com.

Good Sam Campground Guide

With more than 12,500 locations listed across the USA and Canada, the Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks and campgrounds. The 2017 edition features an expert rating system with all evaluations completed on site in the past 12 months. Park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, rates, contact info, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings and pages of helpful information. Learn more or order.

Organize your RV’s shower!

Quit hassling with shampoo and conditioner bottles

RV showers are small! Hassling with bottles of shampoo, conditioner and soap are a pain! Make it easy with this Better Living Classic 3-Chamber Dispenser. It utilizes a “patented pump technology” and comes with a lifetime warranty. The liquid is stored in three 15 oz. refillable chambers. The right amount of product is dispensed with a stroke or two of the pump. Installs in minutes without tools. Learn more or order.

Make your shades look like new again!

Restring your pleated RV shades

Are the pleated shades in your RV showing their age? Here’s some good news — they can be restrung! This inexpensive kit from United Shade fixes up to five 36″x36″ shades. The kit includes easy-to-follow illustrated instructions. Learn more or order.

Be safe alongside a busy highway

It will happen one day. Your RV will blow a tire or you’ll have a mechanical problem that will force you to stop alongside a busy highway. It’s dangerous out there, and that’s why highway workers wear a reflective safety vest to be extra sure they’re seen! Amazon has a large selection of safety vests for as low as about $5. Keep one of these in your RV and one in your car or truck. Be seen, not smashed. Learn more.

Jumper cables essential for a dead battery emergency!

Don’t let a dead

auto battery ruin your trip

You carry a set of jumper cables in your car or RV, right? If you don’t, you’re asking to be stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead battery and no way to charge it back up! These AAA Heavy-Duty, 16-foot, Six-Gauge Booster Cables are top-rated on Amazon and deliver 100 percent more power than light-duty cables. And they even come in a nice storage bag. Learn more or order at a discount.

Extend your battery life with LED lights

If you haven’t switched your RV lights to LEDs, you’re tossing away energy. This is especially important when boondocking, when every amp counts. Watch this video for a demonstration of the huge energy savings with LEDs. In most cases, installation is as easy as screwing out an old light bulb and replacing it with the new LED. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

It folds up to fit in storage compartment

The perfect ladder for RVers

Many RVers like to carry a ladder with them, but there’s often no room to store it. Well, this one is perfect. The 12-step aluminum ladder extends 12.5 feet, but retracts to a super compact 3.5 feet for easy storage. It’s perfect for getting up on your roof or other tasks, and will support up to 330 pounds. Great price, too! Learn more or order.

Guide to RV Camping in State Parks

Learn about more than 1,730 state parks, forests & recreation areas for RVers. Book includes maps, locator charts, reservation & fee info, plus contact details & website. Plus park location, directions, GPS coordinates, contact info, type of hookups, season, RV length limit & availability of showers, dump station, Wi-Fi, etc. Learn more or order.

Don’t get stuck without 110V AC power

If your RV doesn’t have a built-in inverter, this can save the day when you need to use a small 110v appliance, small TV, stereo, printer — or to charge your computer, cell phone, etc. Just plug it into a 12-volt outlet & then plug in any 110v device that uses 300 watts or less. No need to crank up a generator. “I relied on a small inverter like this for years,” said RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. “It was by far the most useful accessory I’ve ever used in my RVs.” Learn more or order.

Remove ugly black streaks from your RV!

Camco’s Pro-Strength Black Streak Remover is a specially formulated cleaner & degreaser that removes stubborn black streaks caused by window & door sealants & roof coatings. Also powers through bugs & built-up tar, grease, oil & dirt, helping to restore a like-new appearance. 32-ounces. Learn more or order.

Stay warm with this 12-volt Warming Blanket!

Here’s a way to keep warm in your RV without wasting propane to run your heater. Just snuggle up with a warming blanket! This one has an 8-foot cord and operates on 12-volt, perfect for RV use. Stitched from 100 percent polyester fleece, the blanket is comfortable, functional, safe and gentle on your RV’s battery. Put it on your bed before turning in to warm your sheets! Learn more or order from Amazon.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best-seller and costs about $8. Learn more or order.

Be prepared for a roadside emergency!

Forget messing around with flares.

You’ll be thankful to have this set of three emergency flashers along with you if you’re forced to the side of a busy highway with a flat tire, mechanical or other issue. One FlareAlert™ provides about 20 hours of safety before a battery change (three AAAs in each). You’d need to strike 80 incendiary flares, one after another, to achieve the same thing. Learn more or order.

Easy way to light your charcoal

Use this to get the charcoal lit and ready for your grilling. When the briquettes are ready, just pull the trigger on the handle and the charcoal will drop right where you want it. The shielded ABS handle protects you from the heat. Made from sturdy .6 millimeter zinc-coated galvanized steel. Learn more or order.

2017 edition

Casino Camping: Guide to RV Friendly Casinos

Discover hundreds of RV-friendly casinos throughout America. Learn which casinos have an RV park and which ones allow free overnight parking! This 8th edition of Casino Camping includes state maps that identify the cities and towns with a casino as well as contact information plus gaming and food info. Learn more or order.

Help stabilize

and keep your RV steps safe

The RV Save-A-Step Brace is designed to be placed under RV entry steps for safety. It stabilizes the RV steps and helps keep the coach from rocking — preventing sag and wear. The brace is made of heavy-gauge steel with a 3/4″ solid metal screw thread, 1000-pound load rating and 7-5/8″ to 14″ adjustment range. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Keep rodents out of your RV!

The overwhelmingly positive reviews on this make it a best bet for keeping your RV rodent-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 100 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Tested and endorsed by the Good Sam Club. Learn more or order.

Pack along this 45-piece Screwdriving Set in your RV

Now, this will come in handy. The DEWALT 45-Piece Screwdriving Set includes the most commonly used screwdriver accessories. The industrial-strength case is strong and durable. The set includes Phillips, square, slotted, and double-ended bits. Learn more or order.

Don’t come up short when hooking up to electricity

It happens to us all. We pull into a campsite and our electric cord isn’t long enough to reach the power pedestal. Here’s the answer, a 15-foot, 50-amp extension cord, or for RVers with 30-amp service, a 25 foot 30-amp extension cord. You will very happy you have one of these along when the need arises.

‘Better than Duct Tape!’

That’s what many users say about Gaffer Tape from Gaffer Power, which is much like duct tape except it comes off easier without being gooey or messy. It’s been popular with television and video crews for years, but has recently caught on with the public because it’s great around the house or RV. Made in the USA. Learn more or order at a discount from Amazon.

Best Road Trip Book

If you’re heading cross-country or through a few neighboring states, bring along Jamie Jensen’s best-selling guidebook Road Trip USA. You’ll learn about great two-lane routes plus road-tested advice for adventurers who want to see the parts of America that the interstates left behind. RVtravel.com always travels with this wonderful, highly rated book. Learn more or order.

Super-light step stool/ladder perfect for the RV

This Cosco Signature Step Stool is ideal for any task around the RV or house. Whether it’s reaching a high cabinet or ceiling, changing a bulb or washing your RV, this folding aluminum stool makes it easier. It weighs a mere 4.4 pounds — very light compared to other models — and folds up to fit easily. The secure extra large steps help avoid tripping. Learn more or order.

The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook

America’s Test Kitchen has re-engineered 650 of its best recipes to serve just two, perfect for RVing couples. The highly rated, comprehensive cookbook takes the guesswork out of cooking for two so you can be sure that anything you create — from Classic Beef Stew to Lasagna to a mini batch of Fudgy Brownies — comes out right. Also includes 150 recipes that can be on the table in 30 minutes or less. Learn more or order.

RV Retirement in the 21st Century

If you are considering retiring to an RV, either full time or part time, this book will be a big help. Author Jane Kenny shares her knowledge, experience and skills developed while spending her retirement years in an RV. It outlines the major aspects of the RV lifestyle for retirees, and shares ideas and experiences gleaned from many retirees already on the road. Learn more or order.

Jack Pads required by many RV parks

Many RV parks require jack pads beneath an RV’s leveling jacks to avoid damage to pavement and asphalt. Camco’s inexpensive Stabilizer Jack Pads are specifically designed for use with stack jacks, fifth wheel stabilizers, swing down stabilizers and awning arms to keep them from sinking into soft ground and/or causing damage. They interlock for convenient storage. Four pack. Learn more or order.

Essential equipment for many RVers!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100-micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and to improve the taste and smell of your drinking water for a whole season. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Protect your RV from damage from high water pressure!

It’s hard to imagine any RVer not carrying one of these along on a trip to protect against damage from a high-pressure water hookup at an RV park. It happens often! And the damage can cost thousands to repair! This inexpensive, highly rated Valterra lead-free water regulator will allow 15 to 20 percent more flow than standard regulators. The orange plastic grip allows easy, screw-on installation and removal. Learn more or order.

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires!

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blow out. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Atwood Carbon Monoxide Alarm is made for RVs!

This is the CO detector aboard the RV Travel motorhome. In our opinion, it’s the best. It was recommended to us by Mac the Fire Guy, THE authority on RV fire safety. This detector has a 10-year lifespan so needs to be replaced only half as often as most detectors. If you do not have a good CO detector in your RV, you’re living dangerously. Learn more or order.

Checklist for your family

Put your life in order with this valuable resource from AARP and the American Bar Association. In Checklist for My Family, author and elder lawyer Sally Balch Hurme guides you through the process of gathering in one place your finances, legal documents, online accounts, wishes about medical care, and more. Plus it explains what you need, why you need it, what’s missing, and where to get it. Learn more or order.

Riding the rails! Tourist Trains Guidebook

Do you like to ride tourist railroads on your travels? If so, you’ll love this guidebook. It thoroughly describes at least 500 excursion trains and railroad museums in the USA and Canada. About 200 of the most popular sites are presented in full-page reviews written by a Trains magazine editor or correspondent. Reviewers offer advice on what to see, when to go, and how to get there. Learn more or order.

Keep your food cool with this RV fridge fan

Every RV refrigerator should have one of these!

This small refrigerator fan from Valterra Products will help keep the food in your RV fridge cool and from spoiling. It cuts down initial cool-down time by 50 percent. Runs for more than 30 days on 2 D batteries. Don’t leave home without this! Learn more or order from Amazon.com.

Keep your fridge in order when you travel

Tired of stuff moving around in your RV fridge after a day of driving? Maybe a carton of milk has fallen out on the floor one too many times? Here’s the solution: Camco’s RV Double Refrigerator Bar is designed to keep order in your RV fridge during travel. It’s spring loaded to keep items in place. The bar extends from 16″ to 28″. And the good part is the price tag: about $5! (The RVtravel.com staff uses a pair of these in its RV!) Learn more or order.

Walmart Locator:

Find stores for shopping and overnight stays

This is an invaluable aid for RVers who occasionally spend a night in a Walmart parking lot. State maps identify where the stores are located in the USA. Includes city or town where each store is located, type of store (Walmart or Supercenter), availability of gas and diesel fuel, distance from Interstate if within 10 miles & more. Published 2016. Learn more or order.

Protect your RV’s slideout

with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order.

Trunk and RV Basement Organizer

Keep your car, SUV or RV organized with this handy organizer. Multiple compartments allow you to separate food, drinks, sports objects, tools, gadgets and work-related stuff, all stored in the same trunk or basement yet separated. Four mesh pockets allow you to see through and easily access the frequently needed objects by making them quick to find. Folds flat to only a few inches, occupying very little space. Learn more or order.

Kill germs when dumping & hooking up

You can’t be too careful about picking up nasty germs when hooking up your RV or dumping its tanks. The staff of RV Travel uses a spray bottle of Lysol to kill those nasty dudes on its water hose and water faucets at every campsite and dump station. The spray kills 99.9% of germs on nonporous surfaces & is effective against more than 50 microorganisms. Learn more or order.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

RV Travel’s favorite

Waste Digester & Odor Eliminator

Pure Power Blue has long been the favorite toilet treatment in the RV Travel motorhome. Just add a mere two ounces of the biological enzyme/bacterial formula per 40 gallon black or gray water tank treatment. Accepted at all campgrounds and enhances septic tanks. Highly recommended. Learn more or order.

Happy Camper Mug

Why would you ever want to drink your coffee from an ordinary ceramic mug when you could drink from this one? It’s beyond cool. It’s super cool! Be the envy of the RV park with this incredibly wonderful ceramic mug from Amazon.com.

Keep stuff in place in your cupboards

These spring-loaded bars are incredibly handy for keeping the contents of your cupboards in place while you travel. They extend from 10 to 17 inches. Good for fridge, too. Inexpensive. Come in three-pack. Learn more or order.

SnapPad – World’s only permanently attached jack pad for RVs

Install it just once, then leave it on — forever!

No more crawling under your RV to set up! SnapPad XTRA installs in seconds and will not retain any standing water. Widens your jack’s footprint on any terrain, yet dampens vibrations when you move inside your RV, giving a feel that’s solid, but soft. Compatible with LCI’s ‘Level Up & Ground Control 3.0’ leveling systems. Learn more or order.

Handy tool easily fits in your pocket

The stainless steel Leatherman Wingman includes needle nose pliers, spring action regular pliers, wire stripper, 420HC combo knife, spring-action scissors, package opener, ruler (1.5in, 3.8cm), can opener, bottle opener, wood/metal file, Phillips screwdriver and medium and small screwdrivers. Keep it in your pocket: you won’t believe how often you’ll use it. Learn more or order.

Temperature gun is ‘essential equipment’ for many RVers!

Just aim this non-contact IR temperature gun to measure the temperature of your refrigerator, tires, A/C output, or, heck, even your oven (and the list goes on). It turns on and begins reading the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit with one press of the trigger. A laser light aids in aiming, and can be turned on or off. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Credit Card size magnifiers help you see the tiny type

Is your close-up vision getting worse as you age? Glasses help, but sometimes you need a little more. These thin, inexpensive magnifying lenses are the size of a credit card and multiply 3x. Put one in your wallet (and elsewhere) for those times when you need help with the tiny type. Ten pack. Learn more or order for about 70 cents each.

Level your RV the easy way!

Camco FasTen Leveling Blocks allow you to stack the interlocking blocks to the desired height for safe, easy leveling. Each block adds an inch to height. Use with single or double wheels; hydraulic jacks, tongue jacks, stabilizer jacks, 5th wheel jacks or tandem axles. Carrying handle easily pulls up for carrying or twists down for storage. Learn more or order.

An inspirational book about RVing

“Travels with Charley in Search of America”

When you ask most RVers if there was one book that inspired them to take up RVing, it’s John Steinbeck’s classic road tale, “Travels with Charley.” The famous author set off in the early 1960s in a home-built camper with his poodle, Charley, to “find America.” And what he found makes for a delightful read. Get this for yourself or as a gift. Learn more or order.

Pocket Fisherman works great!

Many RV parks have lakes where you can fish without a license. That’s when this handy Ronco Pocket Spincasting rod and reel comes in handy! The double-flex rod is hinged into closed position when stored. Simply unfold until it snaps into its extended position. So go ahead, catch that trout or bass! And for only $15? You kidding me? (nope). Learn more or order.

T

Toss your colander. This is better!

The adjustable Snap ‘n Strain silicone strainer fits nearly all pots and pans. Once snapped on, the pot can be tilted over a sink or bowl to do its magic. Leave it on the pan even while cooking! Works with heavier foods like potatoes. Super compact for storing, perfect for RVs. Dishwasher safe. Learn more or order.

SUPER HANDY!

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don’t have one, here’s a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on). Brass T included with the plastic faucet, just as it’s shown in the product photo. Learn more or order.

Two hilarious RV movies!

You can’t go wrong giving either of these DVDs for a holiday gift. “Lost in America” is about a middle-aged couple who sell everything and hit the road in a motorhome. What happens next is hilarious. “RV,” with Robin Williams and Jeff Daniels, is equally funny — an RV movie classic! Order, rent or watch the trailer of “RV.” • Order, rent or watch the trailer of “Lost in America.“

Dump your holding tanks without moving your RV

Sometimes it’s a hassle or impossible to dump your RV’s holding tanks without driving your RV to a dump station. That’s where a portable waste tank tote comes in handy. Just empty your RV’s tank/tanks into the tote and take it to the dump station — by foot or behind a tow car, ATV or other vehicle. The tanks come all sizes. Learn more or order.

What fun!

Lucy and Desi go RVing

Now, here’s the perfect stocking stuffer — Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz go RVing! In this 1954 classic — in gorgeous Technicolor — the famous couple (as newlyweds) invest in a 40-foot travel trailer and hit the road. The result is hilarious! The scene in which Lucy tries to make beef stew, a Caesar salad and cake in the wobbling, moving trailer is a classic! This DVD is a great gift for your favorite RVer! Learn more or order.

Which state is best for a full-time home base?

The full-time lifestyle gives you the unique opportunity to choose any state to call “home.” But there are many factors to consider; a state with the lowest state income tax is not always the best option. This guide provides a wealth of valuable information to help you select the state where you will benefit the most. Learn more or order.

1,000 Places to See in the United States & Canada Before You Die

For the first time with full-color photographs, here are 1,000 compelling, essential, offbeat, utterly unforgettable places to see in North America. Pristine beaches & national parks, world-class and specialty museums & festivals, salmon-rich rivers, scenic byways & much more. Published in 2016. Learn more or order.

Easily brew a single cup of coffee

This is great for RVers! Brew a single cup of coffee without the high cost of an expensive coffee maker with the MyJo Single Cup Coffee Maker! Just fill reservoir with hot water from tea kettle, or heat water in a microwave. Assemble, place K-Cup pack in base, attach the water reservoir and pump. Watch the video for a short demonstration or learn more or order at a big discount.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices while on the road, whether flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes you just can’t tell how much life a battery has remaining so you toss it to “be sure.” This small tester, for about $8, will alert you in an instant to the condition of your batteries, saving you money from needlessly tossing ones with plenty of life left! Works on AA, AAA, C, D and 9V and button-type batteries. Learn more or order.

2017 Large Scale Road Atlas from Rand McNally

Give your eyes a break with this large-scale spiral-bound road atlas of the U.S. and Canada from Rand McNally. Maps are 35% larger than the standard atlas, plus more than 350 detailed city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact information conveniently located above the maps. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Easy way to level your RV

You have never seen anything like these incredibly innovative RV levelers from Andersen. They provide quick, easy leveling at any increment between 1/2 inch and 4 inches on RVs up to 30,000 pounds. Toss away your blocks! These are far better! Watch the video to see how they work. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

2017 Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 States

JUST PUBLISHED: Learn how to prepare, carry & transport your firearm during travel in all 50 states, Canada & Mexico. Includes state breakdowns of firearms ownership, semi-auto gun ownership, castle doctrine, right to protect, open carry, concealed carry, state & national parks, permit reciprocity, loaded vs. unloaded, interstate transport restrictions, traffic stops, universal restricted areas, motorhome & RV issues, preemptive local laws & more. Learn more or order.

50 States, 5,000 Ideas:

Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do

This richly illustrated book from National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state from the obvious to the unexpected. Includes national parks, beaches, Civil War battlefields, out-of-the-way museums & more. Discover the world’s longest yard sale in Tennessee, swamp tours in Louisiana, dinosaur trails in Colorado, America’s oldest street in NYC & the best spot to see sea otters on the California coast. PUBLISHED IN 2017. Learn more or order.

Space heater uses only 200 watts!

It’s hard to believe that an electric space heater could use a mere 200 watts — the same as a couple of light bulbs —a fraction of other space heaters. And this one really works! It’s meant to heat a nearby person, not a room (although it will keep the chill off a small bathroom). Put it on your desk or at your feet. It’s perfect for the RVer who’s “always cold.” Click the video by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. Or order at Amazon.com.

2017 Edition

Headed to Alaska? Let this be your guide!

This is THE mile-by-mile guidebook for RV and auto travelers headed to Alaska, the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta and the Northwest Territories. First published in 1949 as a guide about traveling along the Alaska Highway, The 2017 Milepost includes more than 600 pictures, more than 100 maps and details every place travelers might eat, sleep or pull off the road for scenic viewing. Learn more or order.

Avoid moisture damage to your RV

DampRid FG50T Hi-Capacity Moisture Absorber, 4-Pound Tub eliminates musty odors in RVs and other spaces, protecting them from moisture damage for up to 60 days in areas up to 1000 square feet, and up to 6 months in a 250-square-foot area. Don’t let your rig get damaged from moisture this winter. Learn more or order.

Be sure you’re “dumped” when you dump

When dumping your holding tanks you need to know when the tanks are empty. This clear fitting elbow allows you to actually observe when the dumping is done. It is made with UV stabilized resin for long life. Bayonet fitting has built-in gasket for an odor-tight connection. Every RVer should have one of these. Learn more or order.

Quick, simple, no-mess way to cook eggs

Perfect for RVing! Cook your favorite egg recipe in a breeze, mess-free with the Egg-Tastic Microwave Egg Cooker & Poacher. Crack the eggs right in the ceramic pot, add ingredients & microwave for fast, fluffy, flavorful eggs! The vented lid allows steam to escape while the ceramic pot circulates heat for even cooking! Prep, cook & enjoy your meal in the same dish. Dishwasher safe. Click here to learn more or order for about $6.

So, You Want to be a Full-Time RVer?

If you’ve ever dreamed about RVing full-time or even long-time, this highly rated book will be a huge help! You’ll find out what authors John and Kathy Huggins learned (often the hard way) in eight years of full-time RVing. Pretty much everything a would-be full-timer needs to know is discussed, and explained well. Learn more or order.

Cooking with Convection

Don’t know how to cook with your RV’s convection oven? Then this book is for you. Beatrice Ojakangas, an authority on convection cooking, explains how to use your convection oven to achieve perfect results in dramatically less time than with a conventional oven – from meat to side dishes to dessert — all at the same time. Learn more or order.

Goodbye sewer tank odors!

Anyone who’s traveled with an RV for long has experienced sewer tank odors. The reason? Cheap roof vents RV makers install to save a buck. The one-piece 360 siphon vent sucks those nasty odors up & out the roof whether the RV is parked or moving. Simple to install. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains in the video. Order or learn more at Amazon.com

Driving Route 66?

Let this be your guide

There’s one road that is always right at the top of an RVer’s bucket list: Route 66, the Mother Road. More than 80% of the old highway can still be traveled, and to do so is like taking a trip back in time. Most of the route is RV-accessible, too. Use this guide to plan your trip and to find all the great places and attractions along your route. Learn more or order.

George Foreman Grill is perfect for RVers

Create nutritious meals in minutes with this George Foreman 2-serving, Classic-Plate Grill, with a patented slope to help knock out the fat as you cook (critical if you’re watching your cholesterol). The nonstick coating lets you cook oil-free. A dishwasher-safe grease tray helps make cleanup a snap. Great for grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis, too. Learn more or order.

Fix it In Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

Easy prep, great taste, good nutrition, quick clean-up! “Fix It In Foil” includes 51 fantastic recipes to make in foil — plus instructions for cooking in an oven, on an outdoor grill, or on a campfire. Fix it in foil and forget about scrubbing pots and pans. And, with plenty of substitution suggestions, enjoy a whole new list of recipe possibilities! Great for RVing! Learn more or order.

Use inside for reaching high cabinets!

Fold-up step helps enter and exit RV

Camco’s Folding RV Step is an extra-wide 8″ by 19″ platform with angled legs to provide stability. The folding legs lock open for an overall height of 8.75″. The gripper strips on the platform help keep you on solid footing. It folds down to only 2″ high for easy storage. The heavy-duty steel frame supports up to 350 pounds. This will really come in handy! Learn more or order at a discount.

Convert your RV’s stove top to a temporary food prep area

The Universal Fit Stove Top Cover provides extra counter space in your RV as well as protecting and hiding the burners when the stove isn’t in use. The rattle-free design is compatible with 3- or 4-burner stoves and will enhance and complement your RV or marine kitchen decor. Cover is made of durable 20-gauge steel with a powder-coated black finish. Learn more or order.

Every RVer with 30-amp service should have this on board

Don’t use a wimpy extension cord! Get this!

Don’t be caught short when you hook up to power. And don’t use a wimpy extension cord that could get overloaded and damage your appliances or, worse yet, cause a fire. Camco’s RV 25-foot, 10-gauge, STW 30 AMP PowerGrip Electrical Powercord with handle is perfect for RV use. If your coach is wired for 30 amps, you need this. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Is your coach wired for 50 amps? Then here’s your cord.

Extend the life of

your wiper blades!

Over time, pressure on your wiper blades during storage can cause them to break down and crack. Camco’s Wiper Stand-off Wedges lift the wipers and remove the pressure, helping to extend the life of your blades. Perfect for RVs in storage. Simple to use. Learn more or order at a great low price.

A folding bike is great for RVers

You can’t beat a bicycle for local trips from your RV — and the exercise is good for you! A folding bike is especially appealing to RVers because it can easily fit into a storage compartment or in the trunk of a tow vehicle. This highly rated, affordable Schwinn bicycle has seven speeds which helps get up hills. A nylon bag is included. Learn more or order.

Eliminate gray water

tank odors for less than $8

Gray water tanks can produce nasty odors, too. Using the latest technology in quick-dissolving biodegradable tablets, Elemonate deodorizes your gray tank, freshens sink and drain lines, and dissolves grease and organic sludge buildup in the drain lines of your sink and gray tank. Learn more or order.

Fast, inexpensive way to level your RV!

This leveler from Camco is very handy, even if you have automatic levelers. It mounts with screws or adhesive and provides front-to-back or side-to-side leveling, making it easy to get your RV leveled quickly and just right. What a great deal for less than $6! Learn more or order.

Cutest pet ‘bedroom” ever!

Your pet will love this comfy puppy bed and bed mat and you’ll get a good laugh every time little Fido or Boots emerges from the shark’s mouth. What a great birthday or holiday gift! Perfect for dog or cat up to 20 pounds. Washable. Learn more or order.

Organize your bath with a shower caddy

This waterproof hanging shower caddy has 6 durable mesh pockets — 3 generously sized pockets with holes for holding bottles upside down and 3 smaller accessory pockets to store loofahs, bar soaps, razors and more. It has rust-proof grommets and is made of quick-drying breathable mesh — wipe with a damp cloth or wash by hand. Just hang using your existing shower curtain rings or hooks. Great for the RV! Learn more or order.

Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can

last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com .

Quick, easy way to change your trailer tire

A flat tire on your trailer never comes at a good time. And when it happens, it can be a hassle getting the flat tire off the ground. Well, here’s a safe, quick and easy way to do it — without having to hassle with a jack! Learn more or order.

RV Travelers Guide to Alaskan Camping

Do you or someone you know plan to travel to Alaska with an RV? Then this is for you! Detailed routes and advice for exploring Alaska and northwestern Canada are provided, covering the Alaskan Highway, routes throughout the Yukon and Alaska, and the ferry system. Nearly 500 campgrounds are described in detail. A great gift! Learn more order!