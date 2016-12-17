Comments for Our P-trap froze!
We live full time in our 32 ft, Coachmen Leprechaun, and we have a problem with the bathroom sink clogging and backing up into the shower, We are very careful to clean all dishes before washing them and we use a drain cleaner each time we dump. Any suggestions.
I have these installed in my motorhome kitchen and bathroom sinks, and they are terrific. I can highly recommend. Also, an additional benefit is that they don’t tend to accumulate skanky crud because there’s no standing water. Lastly, they take up less space, which is always at a premium in RV’s.