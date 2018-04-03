Outside mirrors may fall off some Winnebago RVs. Recall issued

Winnebago Industries, Inc., is recalling 908 model year 2018-2019 Winnebago Intent motorhomes. The top mounting screws for the exterior rearview mirrors may have been installed incorrectly, not engaging into the metal located in the sidewall where the mirrors should mount.

If the mirrors fall off while driving, it can increase the risk of crash.

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will check the location of the mirror and remove and reinstall it to the correct location, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 30, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 149.