People who are crippled by obstacles

By Chuck Woodbury

Do you know someone who considers every little misstep in life an obstacle? Something unplanned happens, and they don’t know what to do. They take no action. They complain. They blame others. They roll their eyes and say, “Woe is me, why is this happening to me?”

I know people like this. Every little setback is a big deal. They’re whiners. None that I know ever amounted to anything. Hopefully you are not married to someone like this.

I know other people who see life far differently. Obstacles are only problems to be solved, even opportunities. They expect problems. They fully accept that life is not perfect, that things do not always go as expected. When the unexpected happens they say, “Okay, this happened. Now I will deal with it.” And they do. They are not upset. And they go on with their lives.

They see the glass as half full, not half empty.

Watch this video. Laugh. But also understand there are people like this. But you know that.