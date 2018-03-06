The latest pet recalls

Week of March 5-March 11 2018

Tucker’s Pork-Bison Boxes recalled for Salmonella

Raw Basics has recalled one lot of Tucker’s Pork-Bison Boxes after it tested positive for Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause sickness and even death in pets and people. The recalled lot is No. 27727, with a best buy date of 4/17/2019. 108 5-pound boxes are in the lot, sold at retail pet speciality stores. Consumers with questions can call the company at : 800-219-3650.

Bacteria in Kitten Grind raw pet food has killed at least one kitten

The FDA has ordered a recall of one lot of Kitten Grind raw pet food, after two kittens died. Testing showed the food was contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria, two types of bacteria. It was confirmed that one of the kittens died of Salmonella poisoning. Both of these foodborne bacteria can cause sickness and even death in humans, especially to children.

The recalled food is Lot No. GA1102, packaged and manufactured on 11/2/2017, and distributed in NC, SC, TN, GA, and TX. The product, from Blue Ridge Beef, is sold in frozen 2-pound chubs. Questions to the company can be sent to: blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com

Salmonella found in dog food; recall reaches 21 states

One lot of Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe has been recalled. The NE Dept. of Agriculture found salmonella after testing a sample that had already been sold.

The Lot No. is E178, with a best buy date of 9/17/2018. 52 cases of 5-pound frozen turkey nuggets have been sold in at least 21 states. Consumers with questions can call 888-526-1900.

Another dog food recall due to Salmonella

Carnivore Meat Co. has recalled its Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets for Dogs because of Salmonella bacteria. The affected batch includes 73 cases of Lot No. 13753. The food was distributed through Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Questions can be directed to Vital Essentials at 902-370-6542.

Euthanasia solution found in Smucker dog foods

The J.M. Smucker Co. has voluntarily withdrawn shipments of Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy canned dog foods after low levels of pentobarbital were found in samples of these products. Pentobarbital is drug used to euthanize primarily dogs and cats. It is not allowed to be used on animals in the food supply. The company says the contamination came from beef fat sourced from one supplier. However, beef fat is not one of the ingredients listed on the labels. The company has also declined to answer how many cans were pulled off the shelf.