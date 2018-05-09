Pets in the news

Week of May 7-May 13

Missing dog found at home of Amazon delivery man

A young miniature Schnauzer that was missing from her home in England has been found at the residence of an Amazon delivery man. Minutes after the self-employed driver had dropped off a package at the home of Richard Guttfield, he realized his dog, Wilma, was missing. Mr. Guttfield tried to contact someone at Amazon to ask for their help in getting Wilma back, but “in desperation” he emailed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Shortly after, the driver was tracked down by Amazon, and Wilma was found at the driver’s home. A spokesman said the driver is no employed by Amazon, and the police are investigating the matter.

United Airlines bans several dog and cat breeds from flying

Following the death of a French Bulldog on a United Airlines flight, the airline has announced that it will no longer allow over 40 breeds of dogs and cats to fly in the cargo hold “out of concern for for adverse health risks.” The list includes breeds who are brachycephalic, meaning they have a shortened snout, which can it more difficult for them to breathe in some situations. For a complete list of the banned breeds from PetSafe, the United Airlines pet page, click here.

Amazon launches its own dog food brand

Online shopping giant Amazon has started promoting Wag, its new dog kibble, to Prime customers. Advertised as grain-free, the brand promises “real chicken, turkey, beef, lamb, or salmon (depending on the variety). A five pound bag sells for $12.99, 30 pounds for $44.99. They also offer a puppy food in a five pound bag, but the bigger puppy variety is 15 pounds for $26.99. The company plans to announce other Wag products in the future.

Week of April 30-May 7

Michigan man amputates his dog’s leg

Charges are being sought against a Michigan man who admitted he cut off one of the hind legs from his dog. He claimed the dog, Blackie, was injured after a dog fight, and that his dog felt “relieved” after the amputation. The dog’s owner, Charles Wofford, said he applied dental numbing cream and used a clean steak knife to do the surgery himself because he couldn’t afford to pay for veterinary care. The Michigan Humane Society is caring for the dog after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen. Blackie has since had surgery and his prognosis is good, according to a humane society spokesperson. Click here for the story and video (warning: graphic content).

Puppies used as drug mules

A Columbian veterinarian was charged in the U.S. this week with implanting bags of heroin into puppies, using them as drug couriers. It is thought the dogs were flown to New York City from Columbia, on commercial flights. The drugs were then cut out of the puppies. Investigators believe the dogs would have died in the process, but it is not known how many were involved. Read the story here.

Man swims across canal to rescue cat stuck on pole

How or why a cat was stranded atop a pole in a canal is unknown. But a good-hearted cat Samaritan rescued the frantic feline. Here’s a good news video (for a change!).

Dog rescued from car with temps almost double that of outside

Police in Lakewood, Colorado, were alerted by a concerned citizen to a dog barking in a locked car. Although the outside temperature was only 77 degrees, s temperature sensing gun showed the temperature inside the car to be 134 degrees! The dog was, fortunately, okay, but the police used the incident to remind everyone that pleasant spring temperatures can be almost doubled inside a car.

Cat on the run in JFK Airport finally captured

Last week, Pepper the cat was supposed to board a flight to China with her owner. But just as they were preparing to get on board, Pepper escaped her carrier and ran away. She couldn’t be found in time for the flight, and her owner was devastated to leave her behind. Pepper was spotted in the terminal several times over the past week, but eluded any attempts to catch her. Finally, however, after more than a week on the loose, Pepper was captured: she recognized the voice of a friend of the owner and went to her, where she was quickly placed in a crate. The friend said she will find a way to reunite Pepper and her owner.

Disease hits dogs across Australia; food is the common link

Dozens of dogs in Australia have been diagnosed with megaesophagus, a debilitating disease that makes it difficult for them to swallow. In all cases, the dogs had been given a dog food called Advance Dermacare. First reports of the disease came when nine police dogs became ill; one died. Since then, 74 dogs have been diagnosed, and all were fed the same food. Eight dogs have been euthanized. The food has been recalled, but researchers at Melbourne University have said it could be months before a definitive link is made between the rare disease and the food.

Week of April 22–April 29

Take your dog to work day … every day

Talk about lucky dogs! Employees at the headquarters of Seattle-based Amazon can share their workspace with their dogs. Approximately 6,000 (!) lucky dogs go to work with their people every day. Read more here.

Cat impaled on wrought iron fence!

In Raleigh, North Carolina, a 7-year-old cat named Toby was given to another family because they didn’t want him anymore. His new family, who lived 12 miles away, happily took him home but Toby found his way back to his original home.

Rather than welcoming him back, his original family took him to an animal shelter and asked that he be euthanized.

Lucky for Toby, that didn’t happen. He now has a new home, and his family says he is getting along well with the other two cats in the household. For more on this story, click here.

Last Royal Corgi dies

Willow, the last of Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis, was put down this week at age 14, having suffered from cancer. She was the 14th generation in a line of Pembroke Welsh Corgis bred by the queen, that started in 1947 with her first Corgi named Susan.

The queen has often been photographed with her dogs. Princess Diana once referred to the dogs as a “moving carpet” of Corgis that accompanied her royal highness.

In the past few years, however, the queen has stopped breeding her dogs, apparently because “she didn’t want to leave any young dog behind” after her death. This was according to Monty Roberts, a horse trainer who has advised Queen Elizabeth, as told to Vanity Fair magazine in 2015.