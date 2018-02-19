Pot of Gold, February 19, 2018

The RVtravel.com Pot of Gold Contest!

Winning Zip & Postal Codes

for February 19, 2018



If your official residence is in one of these Zip or Postal Codes (and you can prove it), and are the first to tell us via an email to RVcontests@gmail.com, then you win (some additional rules apply). DEADLINE: Today at 2 pm (Pacific)

Return here each Monday through Saturday to see that day’s winning codes

OFFICIAL RULES

TODAY’S DEADLINE

To win: you must notify us today no later than 2 p.m., Pacific Time. Entries after that do not qualify to win.

Today’s Cash Prize: $124*

*If the prize goes unclaimed, the pot increases by $2 for the next contest.

U.S. ZIP CODES

11580, 02125, 97603



CANADIAN POSTAL CODES

V3S 1T8, K0A 2X0, N1R 7L4



Next contest: Friday, Feb. 20. Zip codes are posted at 5:30 a.m., Pacific, except on Saturday when they will appear earlier. Return here every weekday to see if you win. New contest every Monday through Saturday.

