Americans have become so accustomed to all kinds of ‘special deductions’ for their particular tax use that when some of them (deductions) are threatened, it’s the end of the world. I for one, think there are too many deductions period. What if we all just paid our taxes? A letter sized card on which you fill in your un-adjusted income – and depending on how much that is, you pay your taxes.
I don’t believe an RV is a second home just because it’s got a bed.
I’m not going to make any political statements on this, though I could.
The original intent of the mortgage interest deduction was to make a home more affordable to more people.
A interest deduction on a second home is ridiculous. If you can afford a second home, you don’t need a tax break. This is just a small part of why we have such a big deficit. Our citizens pay some of the !owest taxes throughout the world.
Look for the very wealthy to pay even less.
I claim the 2nd home deduction on my long form but believe it is ridiculous. A 2nd home is a luxury. The loss would not be upsetting even though I (or my CPA) will continue the long form after the new law is passed. Just get it done already.
Fuel prices and interest rates have started to rise but not enough yet to negatively impact the RV industry. The industry is spending a ton that reminds me of the recent housing bubble. WHEN the next recession hits they will be in a big pile of poo and will get no sympathy from me.
Tax law, like all law, is ridiculous. Without naming names and pointing fingers, because neither side actually reads the nonsense, remember the politician that famously stated, “We have to pass the bill to know what’s in it.”? Do away with riders, disallow bills over 2 or 3 pages long and those that aren’t written in language a 5th grader can comprehend, and this country would start changing for the better. Gone would be the days where abortion and firearms are both put in as riders for the sole purpose of scoring political points regardless of how your opponent votes. The person above that stated we should receive a postcard, write our income in, and pay accordingly nailed it. Flat tax this nonsense and be done with it.
The RV people who will be most hurt by this Republican tax plan are those who stay in their RVs while working away from home. A construction worker building a road in Iowa (as example) sending his money home to support his wife and kids in Florida (example) would no longer be able to deduct his living expenses in Iowa. Said construction worker would also not be able to deduct Iowa State tax
The Republicans and to a lesser extent the Democrats are almost completely beholding to their large monied benefactors and could care less about the folks who elect them. It’s scandalous and unforgivable, if not criminal. Yes, most all the people in the US are going to suffer when/if the Republican tax plan becomes law. And the ironic thing is that those idiots who elected “him” are going to suffer the most….good riddance.