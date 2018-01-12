Hello, RV Chefs!
We need your help! Our editors are brainstorming ideas for a new food column and your answers will help us determine a few [helpful] things.
Will you please take this survey and let us know what you most often do either at home or in your RV?
*Survey may take a few moments to load
If you have any additional comments, please leave them below. Thank you!
One thought on “Poll: How often do you dine out compared to eating at home?”
When we’re at home we virtually never eat out or get take-out. When we’re on the road we like to try foods and styles of cooking we’ve never had or want to try again.