Poll: How often do you dine out compared to eating at home?

Emily Woodbury
Hello, RV Chefs! 

We need your help! Our editors are brainstorming ideas for a new food column and your answers will help us determine a few [helpful] things. 

Will you please take this survey and let us know what you most often do either at home or in your RV? 

*Survey may take a few moments to load

If you have any additional comments, please leave them below. Thank you!

One thought on “Poll: How often do you dine out compared to eating at home?

  1. BruceinAZ
    January 12, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    When we’re at home we virtually never eat out or get take-out. When we’re on the road we like to try foods and styles of cooking we’ve never had or want to try again.

