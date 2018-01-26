Poll: Which of these printed RV magazines do you read?

Newspaper and magazine readership has taken a huge hit in the last decade as much of the same information became available, usually for free, on the Internet. Go back 20 years and nearly all RVers relied on printed magazines like Trailer Life and Motorhome for news, information and advice about their favorite pastime.

How about today? Do you still read printed RV magazines? Take our short poll. Let’s see how many of you still remain loyal print readers.

The poll make take a moment to load. So standby.