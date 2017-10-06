Are you active socially in an RV club?

Are you a member of an RV club, and if so are you active socially in a local or special interest chapter? The most popular groups are Good Sam Club, FMCA and the Escapees.

Do you participate in club get-togethers, meetings, rallies or perhaps a club dinner during the holidays? We mean in the real world, not online.

We’re interested in learning how many members of these clubs actually participate in activities, or simply join for discounts, a club magazine or some other benefit or reason. Answer all below that apply to you.

If you belong to another club (and there are many good ones), please leave a comment.