Pop-up trash can keeps campsite tidy

It can be frustrating keeping the campsite, RV or cabin neat and tidy. The small trash cans you use in your RV are hardly adequate around the campsite, and carrying full-sized trash cans is not possible. But with Coghlan’s pop-up trash and recycle containers, containing messes has never been easier.

Also use off-season for storage, around the house or garage, for yard waste collection, and many other uses. It’s perfect for RVers since it collapses and stores flat, taking little precious space in lockers.

Features:

Spring loaded for easy pop-up, camp trash can is lightweight and easy to carry; helps keep campsite, recreational and other use areas clean

Portable and easy to carry container is made of durable and easy to clean polyethylene material

Bin features fully zippered top; easily collapses to store with the two Velcro straps

Fits 30 gallon trash bags

19.5 x 24 inches (WxH); empty weight of 1.6 pounds

You can find the Pop-up Camp Trash Can on Amazon.

