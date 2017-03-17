Popular RV podcast ends after 408 episodes





(March 17, 2017) — John and Kathy Huggins ended their long running weekly Living the RV Dream RV lifestyle podcast yesterday with show number 408. The couple started the Living the RV Dream show on live radio in Sarasota, Florida in 2008, then turned it a year later into a podcast. The show chronicled their lives as full-time RVers and also featured guest interviews, tips and advice.

Two years ago, Kathy was stricken with a complication to prior surgery with life changing consequences. A later complication forced the end of the popular series.

A complete set of all the podcasts as well as the radio show recordings is still available on the Huggins’ website, LivingTheDream.com.

The couple has handed over the reins of the show to Robert Morales, producer of RV videos called Traveling Robert. Learn more at iTunes.



John and Kathy have written a half dozen books about RVing including So, You Want to Be An RVer, So you Want to Be a Full-Time RVer and So, You Want to be a Workamper. These books and their others are available at Amazon.com.