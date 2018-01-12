Portable propane campfire: A safe campfire solution

By Bob Difley

RVers love campfires. It’s part of the lifestyle. We build them in protecting metal rings as well as inside a circle of rocks when boondocking. But after the devastating wildfires of 2017, the safety of our campfires is becoming paramount – if it wasn’t already. If you often take your RV into camping locations where a safe fire ring is not provided, the Little Red Campfire could provide a solution to campfire safety.

All the charm of a wood-burning fire

Camco’s Portable Propane Little Red Campfire allows you to take your campfire with you. No mess, no ash and no need to gather firewood – you can have a campfire wherever you go. The compact, portable campfire is great for campsites with restrictions against in-ground fires and when boondocking. Take it tailgating or put it on a patio. Its size is convenient for wherever you need a fire.

Realistic log piece and full 9-1/2″ diameter ring burner help create the natural look and ambiance of wood-burning campfires. Its sturdy lid and security latches make it safe and easy to transport. The campfire includes an 8′ propane hose for use with standard LP gas cylinders. The fire tray diameter is 11-1/4″. It includes an adjustable regulator with a maximum output of 65,000 BTU/hr.

A safer option

The Little Red Campfire is perfect for use when dry-camping or boondocking with features like the elevated fire tray that makes the Little Red Campfire a safe, portable, propane fireplace. You can protect our forested areas and campgrounds with a safer, easy-to-use fire. The Little Red Campfire can also be used for cooking if using the Little Red Campfire Cooktop (sold separately). Use to boil water or cook up your favorite dish in a frying pan.

You can find the Little Red Campfire on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd01-18; ##RVT828 GG