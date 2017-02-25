Comments for Postcards: relics of the past
We have started sending postcards to our grandchildren when we are traveling. It’s a nice way to stay in touch plus they have keepsakes from us and get very excited when they get mail! Writing to a six month old is interesting but it can be done. We don’t worry about bringing home a surprise for them. After all we have seven, that could get expensive!
I rarely send postcards but my cousin and his wife are world travelers and occasionally send them to me. It does make you feel, ” isn’t that nice. They thought about me.”
In 2011 I decided to send out every postcard in my collection to all my friends with poems like I want to sing I want dance I want to wear a new pair of pants and like that. I sent every one, including all the souvenirs like from Mt St Helens Paris Moscow etc. I am still doing that today, I’ll buy a dozen every now and again and I keep a full roll of postcard stamps. I even send them to my nephews in Tasmanis. It’s a lot of fun. The Carrot is orange and crunchy and you should eat one if you feel munchy…
We send postcards to our grandkids and friends…but we make our own! We use pictures of the places we have been, beautiful sunsets, gorgeous plants, etc and we print them on a little printer we keep in the motorhome. We also use photoshop to put our dogs in the picture or an Elvis figure we have! Everyone loves them and we love making them. Wish I could post one here for you to see!
We gave our grandkids each a photo album to keep them in and they have fun looking through them with us when we visit!
We often still send postcards to the kids and I try to send one from each major trip to my doctor as a thank you for keeping me alive and healthy so I can take these RV trips!