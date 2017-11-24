What are your power needs for your RV?

How much power do you normally want when traveling with your RV? Do you need all you can get — preferably a 50-amp shore power hookup? Or can you get along with 30 amps? Or are you perfectly fine with your onboard 12-volt system, maybe using solar power to keep your batteries charged?

We realize that your needs will vary depending upon your circumstances. For example, when boondocking your needs will be different from when you’re at a full-hookup RV park. So please answer as many of the options below that are most relevant to your lifestyle.