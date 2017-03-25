I favor mortuary parking lots..Nobody bothers you there. AND never try to stay in a bank lot on a Fri night…Unless u want a lot of attention each time there is a officer shift change …Grin…Am single over 65 female and have never been bothered..Me. my 4# guard dog and …The 9 mm under my pillow…Jo PS if I had to pay to park I would have to give up gas AND eating .. Reply
I favor mortuary parking lots..Nobody bothers you there. AND never try to stay in a bank lot on a Fri night…Unless u want a lot of attention each time there is a officer shift change …Grin…Am single over 65 female and have never been bothered..Me. my 4# guard dog and …The 9 mm under my pillow…Jo
PS if I had to pay to park I would have to give up gas AND eating ..