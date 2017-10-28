Prevost recalling more than 3,100 motor coaches

Prevost is recalling more than 3,100 model year 2008-2018 H3-41, H3-45, H3-45 VIP, X3-45, X3-45 VIP, X3-45 VIP Entertainer and XL2 motor coaches. The fuel tank cradle supports may have gaps at the points where the cradle connects to the coach frame, which can allow the attachment bolts to loosen and fail causing the fuel tank to fall from the vehicle.

If the fuel tank separates from the vehicle, it could be a road hazard and the vehicle would stall. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash.

Prevost will notify owners, and dealers will correct the fuel tank cradle mounting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2017. Owners may contact Prevost customer service at 1-866-870-2046. Prevost’s number for this recall is SR17-28.