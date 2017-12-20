Most exchange LP gas places only fill to about 50-60% of the tank capacity. When you have your own tank they will fill to the roughly 80% of the design fill limit. Filled properly it will start to vent at about that designed level. If you have gas left in your tank they fill by weight or gallons and charge you appropriately. With an exchange tank you get less at a higher price. Reply
