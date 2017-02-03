Propane leak blows up motorhome. See pics. Horrible!





It was 2 a.m., when an RV travel reader named Dave was making his nightly trip to his RV’s bathroom. Suddenly, he said, “the skies lit up and then there was a very large boom from three rows over in our RV park.”

The owner of the motorhome, Dave wrote, had reportedly tried to light a leaky propane heater, which led to the devastating explosion.

Dave reported that a retired pastor received burns over 85 percent of his body, and had been given a five percent chance to survive. His wife and their two dogs were shaken, but okay. The incident occurred at the Riverfront RV Park in Yuma, Arizona.

“Propane detectors work,” said Dave. “Use them.”

See photos below.



