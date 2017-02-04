Comments for Propane leak blows up motorhome. See pics. Horrible!
Some LP detectors do shut off the propane at the tank.
Some USED TO shut off the propane but…. they are very old and long past their ‘best before’ dates. to be replaced. Unfortunately, none of the replacement models do that any longer AFIK.
The explosion woke my wife and I up …we were two rows over.
It would be a nice feature for LP detectors to have the ability to shut off gas upon a predetermined detection level.
Same with CO detectors.
Costly, but worth it.