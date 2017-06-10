You are here
Home > Gizmos and Gadgets > Propane leak tests — Here’s one from the Darwin Awards!

Comments for Propane leak tests — Here’s one from the Darwin Awards!

  • You missed another approach. Use a gas pressure meter and a pressurized leak down test. I just found it very effective at finding 3 leaky gas valves in my home that I never suspected after changing some gas pipes at the opposite end of the home.

    Reply

  • “The fireman estimated the blast strength as equivalent to a half-dozen pipe bombs.”
    I would like to know what the strength of one pipe bomb is, then I can calculate the strength of six of them.
    This tells us absolutely nothing. I just wonder how many pipe bombs this fireman made to know their strength?

    Reply

    • Hi, Jim,
      That news items was from quite some time ago, and was just used as an illustration of what not to do to find a propane leak. Why do you need to know the strength of one pipe bomb so you can calculate the strength of six of them? “This tells us absolutely nothing.” Really?! The point being made was to not use a flame to find a leak — not how to build a pipe bomb. We’re trying to keep our RVing readers safe — not turn them into bomb makers. And I’m sure the fireman who made that statement had a pretty good idea of the strength of an average pipe bomb. I’m also sure you could find everything you need to know about making bombs online, if you need to know that badly, but not at RVtravel.com. —Diane at RVtravel.com

      Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016