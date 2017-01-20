Proper handling of sewer hoses





By Doug Swarts

Drainmaster.com



Do you have a question regarding RV waste management? Email it to Doug at doug (at) drainmaster.com or call him at 877-787-8833.

* * *



Dear Doug,

We see a lot of people dumping their holding tanks at RV parks and it seems there are a number of ways to do it. We all seem to know we dump the Black first and the Gray second. My question is: What is the proper procedure for connecting and disconnecting the hose? —Mel S.

Dear Mel,

Interestingly, this procedure is done a number of ways — some not so sanitary or environmentally friendly, as may have been evident when arriving at a new RV site. Lots of people dump their tanks then disconnect the hose from their RV and the sewer inlet and wash out the hose before storing it. The result is ground contamination around the sewer, electric and fresh water pedestal!

The proper way to connect your sewer hose is to first purchase a system that has protective caps on each end to ensure water left in the hose will be contained for storage. (The campground owner will thank you for being so considerate.)

First, remove your hose assembly and walk it to the ground sewer inlet. Remove the cap and insert the fitting, making sure it is secure and will not fall out. Then take the coach connection end to the RV, remove the sewer hose cap and place the opening under the cap on the RV sewer connection. Slowly remove the RV connection cap while holding the hose fitting under the outlet, which ensures any residual liquid in the piping will be captured by the hose and not drip on the ground. Connect the fitting and make sure it is tight and secure.

When you have checked to make sure the connections are sound and the hose is secure on the ground or in its support system, I recommend you open the Gray valve for about 25 seconds, then close it! This is a safety precaution to make sure if you have a leak of any kind it will only be Gray water that escapes. All is well. Now open the Black valve and let the contents drain into the sewer. When empty, close the Black valve and open the Gray valve until the contents are completely drained.

I will not go into the tank flushing process at this time.

Now it’s time to remove the hose waste transfer system. First, remove the hose connection from the RV, replace the cap hose then the cap on the RV. Retract the hose as you walk it back to the sewer inlet. This will drain the residual water, or most of it, from the inside of the hose. Lift the fitting from the sewer inlet and replace the cap. Return the sewer inlet cap, return and store your hose in the RV in an enclosed box or designated storage area.

By using this “first in, last out” method of attaching and detaching your transfer system, you will enjoy a more sanitary process of dumping as well as being environmentally friendly.

If you are looking for a system that eliminates a lot of the steps above, send us an email or call us for more information — We can make dumping holding tanks as simple as putting gas in your rig or car. You can also ask Chuck, as he has our system on his coach.

Doug Swarts is the owner of Drain Master of Hollister, California, which specializes in RV, marine and industrial waste management. He is the co-inventor of the Waste Master hose and the inventor of the Drain Master electric valve dumping system. He can be reached at doug (at) drainmaster.com or at 877-787-8833.

##RVT777