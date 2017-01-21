Instead of carrying those extra caps, why not just attach the ends of the sewer hose together? My complaint is with people who put the sewer hose over the drinking water faucet and wash it out. I always carry clorox water and spray the water faucet first before connecting my drinking water hose. And what’s with those who use the same gloves over and over, including leather gloves when connecting or disconnecting the sewer hoses….then, they handle their water hoses, touch other equipment before taking them off…..and then, there are those who wear no protection at all and could care less about the threat of hepatitis. Reply
