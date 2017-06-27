Proposed NM campground to aid overcrowding





With the successful addition of a swimming area in Farmington Lake (in the city of Farmington, N.M.,) the town is now considering adding a dry campground, according to a report by the Daily Times. A new campground means more sites to help with existing overcrowded parks.

Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Cory Styron will present plans to the City Council during a meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

With 40,000-plus visitors to the lake each year, the town has concluded that a campground might be a great addition. The City Council asked Styron to look into options for installing a campground on a small, limited budget. Styron said the city is looking at 20 sites on top of the second mesa as people enter the lake. He said it will allow for both RV and tent camping. Construction of the campground would cost about $140,000 instead of the previous $11.5 million projected in 2015 for a substantially larger one.

Camping in Farmington will serve as a base for people wanting to explore nearby archaeological sites like Chaco Culture National Historical Park and the Salmon Ruins.