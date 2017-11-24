Protect RV and dinghy seats with PetSafe’s Premium Seat Covers

More and more RVers are deciding that their canine best friends are an important part of their RV lifestyle and intend to take them along on their camping trips. This makes the RVers happier, the canine friends happier, but the person charged with cleanup of dog hair, tracked in dirt and sand, not to mention the occasional driftwood stick prize – not so much.

But you can make the cleaner-upper a happier person with a seat cover designed just for Fido, such as one of PetSafe’s Premium Seat Covers.

Description

Made with high-quality materials and unique features not found on any other seat covers, the new SmartFit™ Premium Seat Covers are built to last a lifetime! Cotton, leather, and brass come together to create a product that is equal parts luxury and durability.

Features

Made from heavy, 100% cotton twill with quilting and trimmed with genuine leather accents for a beautiful finish.

SmartFit system provides a significantly improved fit on all vehicles; includes elasticized panels on sides and front, Sta-Put™ seat anchors, seat belt “keepers,” and cinch straps on corners. A non-slip backing and SmartFit construction work together to hold the cover firmly in place. (Features vary by style).

Each seat cover incorporates a completely waterproof membrane to prevent seat damage from water, mud and “spills,” as well as waterproof zippers to prevent dirt, hair and liquids from passing through the seat belt slits.

Multiple attachment points are made with double-reinforced fabric at high-stress locations and the sturdy brass fasteners can sustain even the roughest use.

Multiple styles available – bench, hammock, and bucket

Multiple colors available – grey and green

Extra Wide size available

You can find the Premium Bucket Seat Cover on the PetSafe website, along with the bench and hammock styles, in either grey or green.

Information obtained from press release.

