Protect your RV from improper campground hookup

In the course of your RVing life you will encounter many ranges of electrical systems, well-maintained and regularly checked and – not so much. But the not-so-much system may be where you have to connect your RV to the campground or RV resort’s electrical system. Don’t assume that all these systems will be up to snuff.

The Camco 30M/30F AMP Circuit Analyzer helps protect your electrical equipment from improperly wired electrical boxes by visually indicating faults before you connect your RV’s power cord to the electrical box.

The 125V Dogbone includes surge protection up to 2100 joules. It is weatherproof, with durable power grip handles for safe and easy plugging and unplugging. NEMA TT-30 Plug and Receptacle.

Features:

Helps protect your electrical equipment from improperly wired electrical boxes

Diagnostic lights for visual indication of faults before you connect your RV’s power cord to the electrical box

Surge protection up to 2100 joules

Power grip handle makes plugging and unplugging safer and easier

Weather resistant

