Protect your motorhome’s appearance with a custom bra

If you’re frustrated with the dings and scratches on your motorhome’s front cap and having to scrape the bugs off after each trip, then you need a bra for your motorhome. A custom-fitted RV bra from CarBras will prevent those rock gouges and bug acid from scarring your front end cap.

CarBras uses the finest 22-ounce car bra vinyl available. Your bra is fortified by covering running lights, where possible, with marine grade vinyl glass designed for full-time use on the ocean. Also, air intakes are protected with the same style bug screen used over radiators on big-rig trucks. By closing off and reinforcing these openings the body of the mask is kept snug and tight, greatly reducing vibrations and preventing excess debris from getting behind it.

A CarBras bra fastens to your coach using twist fasteners across the top and along the sides. The bottom edge is secured with proprietary self-tensioning hooks. After the first application, the hooks never have to be reshaped. There is a five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. All components are Made In America.

To make sure they match up the mirror and wiper openings to the front of your motorhome, they require that you submit a pattern check form before they can manufacture your order.

For more information on an RV bra and to learn how to order visit the CarBras website.

Information obtained from CarBras website.

