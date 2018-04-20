Protect your valuables with AmazonBasics Security Safe

Whether you’re a fulltimer, leaving for a long vacation, or simply heading out for the weekend, you will likely carry some valuables with you. With the AmazonBasics Security Safe you can experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing your prized and important possessions are protected.

The compact safe offers a 0.5-cubic-foot capacity that nicely accommodates a wide range of items, including legal documents, passports, jewelry, cash and more.

Interior Dimensions

13.5 x 8.75 x 9.5 inches (L x W x H)

Exterior Dimensions

13.8 by 9.8 by 9.8 inches (L x W x H)

Details

Steel construction with scratch-proof carpeted floor

Reprogrammable digital access; 2 override keys

Electronic lock with 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant hinges

Removable/adjustable interior shelf

Includes mounting hardware for bolting to floor, wall or shelf

After installing four AA batteries (not included), reprogram the safe with your own unique passcode. To open the safe, enter your passcode using the keypad, then turn the knob clockwise to open the safe door.

Two emergency override keys are included, which makes it possible to open the safe and access your valuables even if you forget your passcode or if the keypad batteries are depleted.

The digital display has three different symbols to indicate locked, unlocked and low battery.

Adjustable interior shelf and mounting hardware. Adjust the safe’s interior shelf as needed to organize smaller items, or remove it altogether to accommodate larger items. The shelf is easily removed from rails attached to the interior.

The AmazonBasics Security Safe’s design also allows for easy bolting (four bolts included) to a floor, shelf or wall (when supported underneath). Four bolts are included for this purpose. Mounting the security safe adds an extra layer of deterrence.

Safe is not fireproof or waterproof.

Uses four AA batteries (not included).

