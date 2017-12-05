This public library is a spaceship!



This tiny library is right along the main street (U.S. 11) of New Market, Virginia in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. It’s a “Little Free Library,” where the motto is “Take a Book, Return A Book.” This one, a phone booth modified to look like a rocket ship, is larger and more creative than most such libraries, which are most often a fraction of its size. As of November, 2016, more than 50,000 free libraries were registered in all U.S. states and 70 countries around the world.

To learn more about Little Free Libraries or maybe even create one of your own, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.