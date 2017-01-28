Comments for Quartzsite Internet woes — getting results!
-
We just left quartzite, after a 5 day stay. We use AT&T and had no issues with speed or access. We stayed at the east LTVA just below the big tent. The volume of visitors this year is down compared to past years. And cool, rainy and windy weather may have also conspired to keep folks home! We enjoyed ourselves immensely!
I would imagine that all the cell companies suffer the same problems. Anyone know how AT&T fares down there? We go to Quartzsite long after this big gathering is over and the cell service is better than at home!