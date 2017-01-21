If only using this for charging batteries or light loads why install a 50 Amp service at all. Save the extra expense and install only a 30 amp service. 30A is plenty to run most things in a parked RV unless you are going to live in it and run all of your electrical items at the same time. Reply
