Quick and easy smoothies, shakes with compact Blender





By Bob Difley

When you find an appliance that performs the duty of your home unit but in a smaller size that fits the storage spaces of your RV it is a thumbs-up. Such is the case for the Oster My Blend blender, an individual-sized blender and sport bottle in one that is designed to fit the active RV lifestyle. With quick and convenient One Touch blending, you can create your favorite smoothies, protein shakes, and more to enjoy in the campsite, on a trail, or paddling about a bayou.

The easy-to-use My Blend allows you to personalize the contents of your blended beverage and control the ingredients. Simply fill the My Blend sport bottle with ingredients from your favorite recipe, blend, and go about your day. Once you have enjoyed your smoothie or protein shake, you can reuse your My Blend sport bottle throughout the day to stay hydrated with water and other beverages.

The My Blend, with its 250-watt motor, will pulverize frozen fruit and ice to blend the smoothie of your choice. By blending directly into the sport bottle, you’ll have less mess and less to clean up. The drinking lid has a carry hook that makes it easy to take with you throughout your day. The stylish 20-ounce BPA-free plastic sport bottle is dishwasher safe and fits in most vehicle cup holders. Storage is simple, as the blender base is small enough to keep on your counter every day or fit easily into a small space in a cabinet.

You can find the Oster My Blend blender on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

