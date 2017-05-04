Take advantage of rain to look for leaks

Courtesy Dicor Corporation

One thing we all know the spring season brings is much-needed rain for our plant life to begin to bud and bloom after a long winter – and most of us welcome the rain with open arms. However, with all those showers comes the potential for water to settle into some hidden areas of your RV. So, as the rains begin to fall, it’s time we talk about where to search for those leaks and what to do to fix them.



It may seem odd, but it’s a great idea to head into your RV during a rain shower and begin to search for any signs of moisture. Check along wall and ceiling seams, and around any windows or vents. Check for dripping water, or even the slightest sign of moisture, like staining or bubbling on the surface surrounding these areas. It’s also a good idea to take this time to examine all your exposed plumbing areas, as water can find its way into your RV through the cuts made to accommodate piping.



If all those areas look dry, start looking in more obscure spots, like inside cabinets and closets, since water hidden inside wall or ceiling panels

can find its way into these areas through screw holes. If all looks dry, then you’re safe to assume your RV is leak-free for the time being!



Now, if you find any water coming in through window seams or any side panels of your RV, it is safe to investigate the source on the exterior of the RV while it’s raining, as long as you are able to do so while firmly planted on the ground. If the source of water is likely coming from the roof of your RV or high on the wall, it is best to wait until the rain has subsided and the roof is completely dry before investigating.



As always, use extreme caution when exploring the roof of your RV. It is best to work from a ladder along the side of your RV, rather than move around on top. If you need to climb atop your RV, move carefully and slowly. If you have any hesitation at all, please be sure to have a professional RV service tech handle the inspection for you.



Mark suspicious areas with a piece of electrical tape, or even record them by taking a photo of the pooling water or damage. Bonus points for doing both! This way you can keep track of where those leaks have occurred long after the area has dried.