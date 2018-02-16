Ram trucks recalled for potential rollaway issue

Chrysler is recalling 180,462 model year 2017-2018 RAM 1500, 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles, all equipped with a column shifter. Pushing the brake pedal for prolonged periods when the vehicle is running and in PARK may cause the Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) pin to stick in the open position. With the pin in the open position, the transmission can be shifted out of PARK into any gear without pushing the brake pedal or having the key in the ignition.

Begin able to shift the transmission without pushing the brake pedal and/or without a key in the ignition can increase the risk of an unintended rollaway that may result in a crash or personal injury.

Chrysler will notify owners and dealers will update the Body Control Module software. Dealers will also test the BTSI operation, replacing the solenoid as necessary. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U11.