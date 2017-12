You can always tell you are in a town without a local Craigslist website because the local newspapers still have healthy classified sections.

Most small town daily newspapers and weekly newspapers change at least 75 cents a copy, often a dollar. That’s too much because most the papers are thin and not very interesting. If you just like to read these papers and are on a budget, stop by a newspaper recycling bin in town and pull out a dozen issues. Put them back when you are finished.

* * *