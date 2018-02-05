By Chuck Woodbury
Editor
Last Saturday, our big day at RVtravel.com when we open our cyber doors to about 40,000 visitors (readers), some readers’ comments got nasty.
For the record, we won’t tolerate that sort of self-expression on this website or on any of our others. It will either be intelligent, thoughtful, considerate discussion or no discussion at all.
This website is where I live most of the time. Of course, I don’t really live here because I am not a digital creation. But my words and thoughts live in this space, as do those of our other writers and many readers, who contribute thoughtful, usually helpful comments. Since we moved our website to a new server in 2016, readers have contributed more than 11,000 comments. About 99.9 percent of them were respectful and added value to the discussion.
But other slimy creatures show up on occasion to slam others with nasty, ignorant remarks, basically saying “I’m right and you’re wrong, so screw you!”
Well, that is simply not acceptable. So what we do is delete their displays of ignorance, banishing their obnoxious missives into distant cyberspace, where they die and are sucked into the dark matter of the Universe, never to be witnessed again by human eyes.
So, here’s the deal: Be nice. Be fair. Please, say what’s on your mind, but honestly, without spite, and understand that maybe, just maybe, you could be wrong and the other guy right.
Thanks.
One thought on “Rants not welcome on this website”
Chuck,
A few issues back you were commenting about the number of new RV’s, which I see was over a half a million in 2017, and campgrounds. It is common knowledge that sites are hard to find at certain times of the year and is expected to get tighter as more boomers retire on the road and more families find camping as a cost effective way to enjoy time off.
One thing I have noticed is how many campgrounds cater to the seasonal camper, the people who take their camper to a campsite and it stays there all season long even though they are not at the camper most of the time. Some are there but many are weekend campers with a permanent site set up. I am sure there is a financial advantage to both CG owner and camper alike, but it is not appealing to me! I want to move and see this great country!
You also mentioned that there are few new campgrounds opening and certainly not enough to meet current and future demand.
So my quandary is “Why is that?” Why are we not seeing more new campgrounds? And why do you think many of the existing CGs are not upgrading things like electric and sewer? Is it expense and I am sure that is part of it? Too much work for the money to be made? Are there so many campers looking that they don’t need to make the place better? (Sorry if that sounded cynical)
I am not a CG owner so I am asking for your thoughts. What do you think it is going to take to get a boost in new CGs? We are a year from retirement and will be part Full timers and looking to workamp – sounds like fun!
Thanks, and thanks for a great newsletter!
Steve