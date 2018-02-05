Rants not welcome on this website

By Chuck Woodbury

Editor

Last Saturday, our big day at RVtravel.com when we open our cyber doors to about 40,000 visitors (readers), some readers’ comments got nasty.

For the record, we won’t tolerate that sort of self-expression on this website or on any of our others. It will either be intelligent, thoughtful, considerate discussion or no discussion at all.

This website is where I live most of the time. Of course, I don’t really live here because I am not a digital creation. But my words and thoughts live in this space, as do those of our other writers and many readers, who contribute thoughtful, usually helpful comments. Since we moved our website to a new server in 2016, readers have contributed more than 11,000 comments. About 99.9 percent of them were respectful and added value to the discussion.

But other slimy creatures show up on occasion to slam others with nasty, ignorant remarks, basically saying “I’m right and you’re wrong, so screw you!”

Well, that is simply not acceptable. So what we do is delete their displays of ignorance, banishing their obnoxious missives into distant cyberspace, where they die and are sucked into the dark matter of the Universe, never to be witnessed again by human eyes.

So, here’s the deal: Be nice. Be fair. Please, say what’s on your mind, but honestly, without spite, and understand that maybe, just maybe, you could be wrong and the other guy right.

Thanks.