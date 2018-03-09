Rats eating the wiring in your car? RV?

The Weekly Driver reports that vehicles parked outside and near trees are literally being eaten by rats! At least their wiring. “Owners of cars from several manufacturers are increasingly reporting that rats and other rodents are eating their vehicles from the inside out,” the website reported.

See survey below. Have rodents damaged the wiring in your car or RV?

Reports in several states by owners of Honda and Toyota vehicles, as well as other carmakers’ models, are claiming rats are devouring the wiring in their cars and causing major costly repairs. Although rodents eating wiring of all kinds has been a problem for decades, it’s picking up steam nowadays because “green car” concerns have resulted in manufacturers using soy-based engine wiring and coverings. The soy alternative is an eco-friendly alternative to wrapping wires and car parts in plastic.

One car dealer a week in the Atlanta area is coming into the shop with chewed-up wires, reported an Atlanta TV station.

One way to deal with rodents — rats, mice or squirrels — under your hood, suggested by Consumer Reports, is installing a metal mesh around wiring harnesses and rubber hoses and across any openings where rodents could crawl into your ventilation or intake systems. Or you could put mouse poison mixed with peanut butter around your garage for a more severe solution.

Honda sells a rodent-deterrent tape, essentially an electrical tape treated with super-spicy capsaicin, which Honda describes as “the stuff that puts the fire in a bowl of five-alarm chili.” The tape (part number 4019-2317) is available through dealers [or at Amazon] for about $36 for a 20-meter roll, about 22 yards. [Similar products are available at Amazon.]

Sprinkling crystallized fox urine around your vehicle is a possible solution, although you shouldn’t put it in the engine compartment because it could get into the ventilation. The item is available at Home Depot and Amazon.

