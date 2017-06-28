Reader complains about foggy double-pane windows





From editor Chuck Woodbury

I received this email from reader Norman Powers about foggy double-pane windows in his RV. I am sharing it with you to see how many others have had the same experience. Please leave a comment if you have encountered this problem, and tell us what you did about it.



Dear Chuck,

This is a problem that I have not seen much about except when you search on bulletin boards … foggy thermopane-type windows. Our front side windows were so cloudy that it was difficult to see the outside mirrors, and the rest were nearly as bad. We just spent a bunch of money getting our foggy windows removed, cleaned and resealed.

After doing some online research, I found that there seems to be only two companies fixing these windows: Suncoast Designers Inc. in Hudson, Florida, and another company in Arizona. Since we live in Florida, it was an easy choice and I would recommend Suncoast for these repairs. They were quick, neat, and have hookups that allow you to stay in your RV while they work on it. They, unlike the RV manufacturer, offer a limited lifetime warranty.

You might think, “OK, an old RV with leaky windows.” But our Fleetwood Bounder is only five years old with 22,000 miles. And Suncoast’s parking lot was packed with units large and small, new and old, with new customers coming and going for the three days we were there.

Why is no one complaining about this and why do the manufacturers continue to buy faulty windows from these vendors?

Maybe this is not such a big deal, but looking at all the rigs being repaired, it sure looks like someone should look into it.

Thanks for listening, and a great newsletter. —Norman Powers

READERS: Your comments are invited.