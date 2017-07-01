Comments for Reader complains about foggy double-pane windows
If you have to replace consider using plexiglass and eliminate the space.
Our unit is a 2003 5th wheel. Haven’t experienced this problem. Could see where it could be a problem.
If you have to replace consider using plexiglass and eliminate the space.
Our unit is a 2003 5th wheel. Haven’t experienced this problem. Could see where it could be a problem.
Don’t forget RV Fog Doctor in Arkansas. They do excellent work at a reasonable price. Also, I think a lot of the equipment failures with RVs is due to the poor condition of our highways today.