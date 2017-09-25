Reader frustrated by crowded campgrounds, inexperienced RVers

Morning Chuck,

I always enjoy reading your articles and it appears at times you are pleased with traveling and other times you are not so pleased. I live in southern Missouri, and my wife and I recently returned from a trip to Wyoming to see the sights and it was not an enjoyable trip. By far the biggest problem was the crowds and lack of camping space. We usually do not go anywhere until after Labor Day, which is the case this year but most of the campgrounds were still packed.

We stayed in the KOA campground at Cody and it is a total disaster. It’s run down and worn out but the worst issue as you have mentioned before is my neighbor’s sewer connection was nearly at my front door. In the past when we travel this time of year we have not been concerned about a site, which is not the case these days. All of us are fighting for an inch of space and I only envision it getting much worse.

What I see is a handful of old folks who are full timers but the vast majority are people pulling the new cheap travel trailers. Another huge problem is the folks buying these trailers have zero experience pulling anything. Their tow vehicles are often a small SUV which in my opinion is not safe to use for this purpose.

We have a HitchHiker we bought new in 2011 and a new Ford F350 and I never pull much over 60 but the people in the small rigs frequently pass me and must be going at least 75. The other day while crossing Nebraska on I-80 one of these nuts passed me and the trailer was all over the road. We had a strong cross wind so it was not a good day for anything but slow speeds. He also had two bicycles strapped to the back and they were bouncing all around. About a mile down the road he had lost the bikes and they were in my lane just over the crest of a bridge so I had no warning. Luckily I was able to move over.

My wife and I are fed up with the situation and plan to sell our HitchHiker and maybe replace it with a small travel trailer that will fit in smaller spaces. We may also give up RV travel because it is fast becoming not worth the effort. I dread buying another new camper because I know I will have to rebuild it because they are all basically junk. In my opinion, the people who are in big trouble are those who have motorhomes and especially the Class A version. Crowded campgrounds with small spaces are a total mismatch for them.

I just wanted to blow off a little steam about a terrible situation that will only become much worse. Our travels may soon revert back to motels which I don’t like but it may be the path of least resistance for the old folks like us who still have a few things we want to see.

Happy and safe trails to you and Gail and hope you are able to continue enjoying the often not so pleasant RV experience. One thing for sure is my wife and I will never be full time. — Ken C.