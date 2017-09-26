Comments for Reader frustrated by crowded campgrounds, inexperienced RVers
Dear Ken C I suggest you pack and sell , you are no longer happy with the changing world . Stay home and be happy!
We are all “new” to RV’ing at this sometime, so be kind to us newbies. Yes we have a lot to learn and all the reading and watching U-tube can’t be a substitute for actually doing it. Our experience is the kindness of veteran RV’ers. Our maiden voyage last week was a great success and we will have another go at it next month. We made sure our new truck was big enough to pull our travel trailer, learned so much about sway bars, trailer brakes, setting the gain, etc. Sure there are exceptions but don’t give up something you love because of us new to this type of vacationing. More of us boomers are coming to see this as the way to go! As far as campground problems, maybe that requires more investigation about the site etc.