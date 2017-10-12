Reader letter: Shortage of campsites is ‘for real!’

Hi, Chuck,

I’ve noticed a drastic change in the past two years in campsite availability. We have been RVing since 1981 and usually traveled without reservations. Of course, when staying at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World one expects to make reservations almost a year in advance.

Since I retired in 1998, we have traveled to specific destinations such the “Field of Dreams” in Iowa or Scott’s Bluff and other landmarks used by pioneers in Nebraska. We never had a problem finding a campsite if we called a day or two before we’d arrive.

This past March we took a ‘hurried’ trip to Florida to visit a sister-in-law who had cancer. I had a devil of a time getting a campsite in the Tampa area on short notice. In 2014, I called an Encore Resort in Largo, Florida on a Friday before our Sunday arrival and had no problems getting a site. In fact, about 20 were available the entire week we were there. This April we had to stay at Tampa East Coast-to-Coast Resort as it was the only place of a dozen we called that had available space. I drove through the Encore Resort twice in the evening, and every site was occupied.

Our local dealer, Tim Wegge of Burlington RV is well aware of the problem and said he had brought it up at RVDA [RV Dealers Association] meetings in the past, but his comments were usually ignored.

I did not make a donation to your newsletter for the first year or so I read it. Now I feel it’s very important that I do so. It’s nice having someone who advocates for the individual user of the RVs.

Thanks for the excellent newsletter.

Tom Gutzke