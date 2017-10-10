Reader letter: ‘Stick to basics or lose me as reader’

Dear Chuck,

While I find the subject of battling the RV industry interesting and its lack of scruples disheartening, it’s not why I subscribed to your newsletter. I own a 2009 25 ft Nash travel trailer which is well built, and I am quite pleased. I bought it used and plan to keep it for several more years. We put more than 4,000 miles on it a year and are gone 3-5 months.

My interests (and why I enjoy your newsletter) are maintenance tips, new products, interesting places and the various and diverse subjects you include, plus questions and answers, even the jokes. If your newsletter were to lean too heavily in this new direction you would probably lose me as a subscriber. I think of you more like a newspaper with several sections.

But I don’t read editorials nor am interested in politics. I just want to enjoy my RVing and all the different aspects. So feel to add the industry battle news, but remember your subscribers and why they probably joined your newsletter to begin with. — Rob Olson



Dear Rob,

I understand and appreciate your thoughts. But, frankly, there are some serious problems out there. If you could sit at my desk and read my mail you would understand better.

All the topics you want to be included in the newsletter will remain. But I cannot back away from what are serious issues in the industry that affect many RVers and more in the years ahead. You have no problems yourself — a quality RV, and no serious issues with crowding and I know you are not alone. For now.

IN THE LAST YEAR, since I began writing about what is going on, circulation has climbed faster than ever before. More than 2,000 of our readers have now voluntarily subscribed, helping provide necessary funding for us to continue to serve as an advocate for their RVing interests. I take this support as a strong message to pursue my course.

If you should ever purchase an RV that’s a piece of junk (hopefully you never will) — that’s so defective it can’t be used — and then learn there is no lemon law in your state — you will wish someone like me had influenced your state legislators to adopt such a law. Right now, the RV industry associations fight them everywhere they show up and nobody — that’s NOBODY — fights for them!

For RVers who do not wish to deal with the parts of our newsletter where we deal with these issues, there are dozens of other websites and even newsletters that provide plenty of feature material and technical advice (good and bad). But I don’t know of another source besides RVtravel.com where questions are raised about the current state of RVing and where it is headed, and what that means to you and me.

While I would not like to lose you as a reader, I need to live with myself, and right now I cannot do that by burying my head in the sand.

Thank you very much for writing. I hope other readers will weigh in with their thoughts by leaving a comment.