Reader lists problems with his new 5th wheel

Dear Chuck,

We purchased a 2015 Forest River Signature Ultra-lite 32′ Fifth Wheel 8289 WS. Here is a list of problems we have experienced so far:

•Rubber roof not attached properly across front of unit which allowed air to lift the rubber up leaving behind large bubbles. If I hadn’t caught it when I did the entire roof would have been compromised.

•In the pass-thru storage area they used a piece of aluminum foil duct work for the heat vent. I spent five dollars and replaced it with hard tin duct work.

•They used regular nuts on the slide-out adjusters which came loose during vibration allowing the slide-out to shift in the opening.

•Water connections (plastic) behind the Outside Shower Unit were simply tightened without the use of teflon tape or any other product to keep the connections from vibrating loose. The result, I had a major water leak and had to pull the outside shower unit and tighten the connections while on vacation.

•Our pull-out sofa and dining table are held to the floor with wood screws which simply ripped out of the wood.

•One of the glass globes from the lights over the center island crashed to the floor during one trip. I found that a nut that holds the globe in place vibrated loose during travel. No product, such as Lock-tight, was used to prevent this mess.

•The electronics control panel warped during winter storage. This I cannot blame on the manufacturer but I had to use my extended warranty and pay a deductible to have it replaced.

My dealership fixed the roof and the electronics panel, I fixed the other problems. But when you have a brand-new rig and the manufacturer’s representative tell you “you should check nuts and bolts periodically to make sure they are tight” angers me. I should not have to crawl around under my rig checking nuts for tightness when something as simple as a “locking nut” could prevent the problem.

One other matter I would like to point out. When I purchased the trailer it had Class “C” tires. I had one year old Class “E” tires on my used trailer. The dealership agreed, as part of the purchase, to remove my Class “C” tires and replace them with the Class “E” tires from my trade-in trailer. That may sound crazy but I knew those Class “C” tires were not going to hold up to the weight and the rough roadways. —Kurt Shoemaker