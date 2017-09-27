Kurt, you echo what I also found on my purchase of a brand new Class C. I soon learned that this is how the industry actually works. They install the components, do not properly check the installation, and leave it to the consumer to find the issues. Chuck has done an excellent job of pointing out this “insane” approach to manufacturing in the RV industry. Reply
