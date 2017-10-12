Comments for Reader opinion: Want better quality RVs? Then pay up!
I agree with CHUCK. The auto industry has done it. The RV industry needs to get with it and stop making excuses or get out of the business.
You are so right chuck. There really isn’t, a quality RV out there. It is a crap shot with your money. No consistent RV is made. I don’t feel you need to check suppliers, I think they need to choose better parts, and install them more accurately. Inspect, and most of all stand by and back up your product.