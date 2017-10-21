You are here
Reader Poll: How many slideouts on your RV?

Comments for Reader Poll: How many slideouts on your RV?

  • We have one 18 foot slide on drivers side. Works off hydraulics and cables with power locking tabs at top of slide and slide topper . Never has given us trouble. Motorhome is a 2000 .

  • The worst slideout ever invented is the nighmare called Swhwinn bu Lipperrt waht a piese of junk never works right and they wont stand behind it atall

  • Just had a bolt to break on the bedroom slide. Took it to Tom Johnson Camping World where I bought it two years ago. Repair was $900. Took less than three hours to fix, but had to leave it four days. Parts were $155 for two new cables and bolts. Service desk very non courteous. Things should last longer than two years. Warranty had just expired.

  • My first trailer, 23′ with no slides because I didn’t want the complexity…

    Current trailer, 35′ with two super-slides on the same side, which together are almost full-length. Deployed, this trailer is just slightly bigger than my first apartment, and a lot nicer.

  • The three slides in our old 03 Dutchstar have not skipped a beat since day one. Have seen a few nightmares parked next to us though.

  • Went from a Class A to a Class C. With opposing slides up front plus a bedroom slide, our smaller Smaller C feels like a Class A when parked, but has the nimble feel when on the road.
    Happy with Jayco quality & had zero problems with slides.

  • 1999 National RV 37′ Tradewinds with one slide (galley and couch on driver’s side). We purchased an older Class A in 2015 to avoid having a bedroom slide. Also didn’t want any slides on the passenger side. Got exactly what we want and have been very happy with it.

