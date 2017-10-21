Comments for Reader Poll: How many slideouts on your RV?
2 sliders, one 18 foot and one 12 foot
The worst slideout ever invented is the nighmare called Swhwinn bu Lipperrt waht a piese of junk never works right and they wont stand behind it atall
I had a fifth wheel with 3 slides, all of which leaked and rotted out the floors. Now I have a Class C with NO slides.
Just had a bolt to break on the bedroom slide. Took it to Tom Johnson Camping World where I bought it two years ago. Repair was $900. Took less than three hours to fix, but had to leave it four days. Parts were $155 for two new cables and bolts. Service desk very non courteous. Things should last longer than two years. Warranty had just expired.
My first trailer, 23′ with no slides because I didn’t want the complexity…
Current trailer, 35′ with two super-slides on the same side, which together are almost full-length. Deployed, this trailer is just slightly bigger than my first apartment, and a lot nicer.
The three slides in our old 03 Dutchstar have not skipped a beat since day one. Have seen a few nightmares parked next to us though.
Went from a Class A to a Class C. With opposing slides up front plus a bedroom slide, our smaller Smaller C feels like a Class A when parked, but has the nimble feel when on the road.
Happy with Jayco quality & had zero problems with slides.
Current motorhome that we are trying to sell has no slides, our new one will have two slides
Ron
10/21/2017
Current motor home has 2 slide outs
1999 National RV 37′ Tradewinds with one slide (galley and couch on driver’s side). We purchased an older Class A in 2015 to avoid having a bedroom slide. Also didn’t want any slides on the passenger side. Got exactly what we want and have been very happy with it.
None and I want to keep it that way!
We have one 18 foot slide on drivers side. Works off hydraulics and cables with power locking tabs at top of slide and slide topper . Never has given us trouble. Motorhome is a 2000 .