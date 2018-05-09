Reader questions “frugal” RV relevance. What do you think?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Last week we published a story aimed at RVers looking toward a frugal lifestyle. The piece “Eat in or out – and still save some bucks” was barely on the internet when feedback came in from a reader, evidently frustrated with our topic.

He writes: “Come on guys do you really think that a few cents are going to make a big darn difference to rv’ers that are shelling out hundreds of thousands for a rig.? The people that I know anticipate fuel prices to be much higher than they are today. I think that you are stretching to find something to write about. Old news is no News. sorry but time to get on with new articles.”

Boil it down to “relevance.” And that’s one thing we do aim for, for the sake of our readers; and notwithstanding, it’s a whole lot easier to write about something you have an interest in. Is a story in this newsletter relevant when it aims to help save the reader money?

Maybe we have to go back and look at our reader base. We’re not sure just how many of our readers have “shelled out hundreds of thousands for a rig.” If you all are anything like the cross-section of RVers that we see every winter in Quartzsite, then yes, some of you have shelled out a lot of money for a big old diesel pusher. On the other hand, we’d bet there are plenty more of you that live in much more modest rigs, and some who may find duct tape and baling wire essential items in your repair kits. Yes, there are plenty of RVers who hold their rigs together with patience and a lot of prayers.

But then again, what do we know? We have asked you about your main source of income. Here are the results of that survey:

But we’ve never actually surveyed our readers to find out just how much you and your rolling household bring in to live on in a year. So we’re asking: Could you tell us in our anonymous survey about your annual income? We’ll compare that to a breakdown of Americans whose income was reported in 2016, and we’ll see how our readership of RVers compares to the typical American and report back next week.

And then, for our part, we’ll try to ensure we’re relevant.

Please take our survey and feel free to leave comments below. It may take a moment to load, so stand by.